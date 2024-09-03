Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Venezuelan political prisoner arrested in Miami after a fatal hit-and-run crash, police say

Sep 3, 2024, 2:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — A Venezuelan opposition member and former political prisoner has been arrested in Miami after fleeing the scene of a fatal crash, police said.

Gilber Caro, 50, was charged Monday with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a Miami police arrest report said. Caro is a member of former opposition leader Juan Guaido’s party, Voluntad Popular. Caro was part of a group of opposition lawmakers and politicians who were pardoned and released from jail in Venezuela in 2020.

According to Miami police, Caro was driving an SUV early Monday morning when he crashed into a car at a major intersection. Crash investigators determined that the other vehicle had run a red light, and the driver died at the scene. Caro left the area on foot without rendering aid, police said.

Several hours after the crash, Caro called the registered owner of the vehicle he had been driving, officials said. He told the owner he had been in a crash and to call 911. Caro was arrested about two hours later.

Caro was being held at the Miami-Dade jail on an immigration hold, according to jail records. Online court records didn’t list a defense attorney, but they did show that he had been represented by the public defender’s office during a Tuesday bond hearing. Officials at the public defender’s office didn’t know whether they would be representing Caro further and didn’t comment on the case.

Venezuela’s main opposition parties managed to line up behind a single candidate for July’s presidential election after years of divisions and electoral boycotts that torpedoed their ambitions to topple the ruling party. The parties were represented by former diplomat Edmundo González who faced off against President Nicolás Maduro.

Ruling party-loyal electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner, but they never released vote tallies backing his claim to victory. Meanwhile, the opposition claimed González defeated Maduro by a 2-to-1 margin and offered as proof vote tallies from more than 80% of the electronic voting machines used in the July 28 election.

Late Monday, a judge issued an arrest warrant for González.

National News

Associated Press

Federal judge decries discrimination against conservative group that publishes voters’ information

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge says New Mexico election regulators and prosecutors discriminated against a Republican-backed group in refusing access to voter registration rolls. The Friday ruling bars the state from refusing to turn over voter data to Voter Reference Foundation, bolstering the group’s efforts to expand a free database of registered […]

2 minutes ago

San Francisco Police Department Sgt. Joelle Harrell, right, at the scene of a shooting in Union Squ...

Associated Press

Shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie renews attention on crime in city as mayor seeks re-election

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The daylight shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall in an upscale shopping district has once again put the city’s safety in the national limelight weeks before voters choose a new mayor. Mayor London Breed, who is running for reelection, has taken a more aggressive approach against open-air drug […]

49 minutes ago

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers mascot Franklin waves the flag during pre-game introductions prior to the...

Associated Press

New Jersey floats $400 million in tax breaks to lure Philadelphia 76ers

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Seeking to lure the Philadelphia 76ers across the river, New Jersey is offering up to $400 million in tax credits and outlining plans for a sprawling mixed-use waterfront development. In a letter dated Monday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration said it envisioned a multibillion- dollar plan in the city of Camden […]

1 hour ago

Police and forensics teams investigate the property of Michael Sparks who was arrested in connectio...

Associated Press

Neighbor charged with murder of couple who went missing from California nudist resort

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with the murder of two of his neighbors in a Southern California nudist community. Michael Royce Sparks, 62, was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances in the deaths of Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel, 79, court records show. The couple […]

1 hour ago

A Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train car rides empty as it approaches the Forest Park, Ill.,...

Associated Press

Illinois law banning concealed carry on public transit is unconstitutional, judge rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Illinois law banning the concealed carry of firearms on public transit is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston in Rockford ruled last Friday with four gun owners who filed a lawsuit in 2022 contending that their inability to carry weapons on buses and […]

1 hour ago

A memorial is seen on display Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, outside the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, Mi...

Associated Press

Minnesota man with history of driving drunk charged in patio crash that killed 2 and injured 9

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A man with a history of driving under the influence was charged with criminal vehicular homicide Tuesday days after he rammed his car through a Minnesota restaurant’s outdoor patio where a group of medical professionals were celebrating after work, killing two people and injuring nine. Steven Frane Bailey, 56, […]

1 hour ago

Former Venezuelan political prisoner arrested in Miami after a fatal hit-and-run crash, police say