Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

4 people killed on Chicago-area L train likely didn’t even see the shooter, official says

Sep 3, 2024, 10:19 AM | Updated: 6:42 pm

A Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train waits at the Forest Park, Ill., train station for the e...

A Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train waits at the Forest Park, Ill., train station for the eastern journey to downtown Chicago on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FOREST PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected of killing four people aboard a Chicago-area transit train shot them at close range while they were asleep, officials said Tuesday.

The shooting took place before 5:30 a.m. Monday aboard the Chicago area’s L system, on a Blue Line train that was moving near where the line ends in Forest Park, a suburb about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago. A suspect was later arrested on another Chicago Transit Authority L line, according to police. Authorities charged the 30-year-old man with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins said the victims likely didn’t even see the shooter.

“They were shot execution-style as they slept,” Hoskins told The Associated Press.

Three men and one woman were killed, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Forest Park police said all four were adults, but officials did not yet have exact ages yet for all of them.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the victims were on two different cars as the Blue Line train was headed toward Forest Park. The Blue Line runs 24 hours and stretches from that suburb through downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport. It runs both below and above ground.

The suspected shooter fled. But police were able to find the man thanks to video footage from the train, Hoskins said.

Authorities identified him as Rhanni S. Davis of Chicago. Public records did not have a listed phone number for Davis. A message sent Tuesday to a listed email was not immediately returned. Forest Park police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office did not immediately respond to messages about Davis’ legal representation. The Cook County public defender’s office said it wasn’t representing him.

CTA officials said they were assisting in the investigation and that security footage “proved to be vital.”

“Although this matter remains under investigation, all current information points this being an isolated incident,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a statement.

Forest Park police are used to calls to the busy transit stops there, Hoskins said. The CTA’s Green Line also ends in Forest Park and runs nearly 24 hours a day.

Over the years, nonprofit organizations have also used the transportation hubs for outreach and providing medical care and other services to homeless people who seek refuge aboard the trains, particularly in winter.

But the mass shooting in the community of 14,000 people has sparked new fears. Hoskins, whose position as mayor is part time, said he couldn’t recall a homicide being reported in Forest Park in years.

His teenage son takes the L to school and he watched a little closer than usual at Tuesday morning’s drop off.

“People are rattled,” he said. “We want to make them feel safe.”

National News

FILE - The Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center is seen, Jan. 4, 2024, in Medford, Ore. (Janet East...

Associated Press

Oregon hospital hit with $303M lawsuit after a nurse is accused of replacing fentanyl with tap water

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Attorneys representing both living and deceased patients of an Oregon hospital filed a $303 million lawsuit against the facility on Tuesday after a nurse was accused of replacing prescribed fentanyl with nonsterile tap water in intravenous drips. The wrongful death and medical malpractice complaint accuses Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in […]

20 minutes ago

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, N.J., April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)Credit:...

Associated Press

Another New Jersey offshore wind project runs into turbulence; Leading Light seeks pause

Another offshore wind project in New Jersey is encountering turbulence. Leading Light Wind is asking the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to give it a pause through late December on its plan to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of Long Beach Island. In a filing with the utilities board made in […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal judge decries discrimination against conservative group that publishes voters’ information

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge says New Mexico election regulators and prosecutors discriminated against a Republican-backed group in refusing access to voter registration rolls. The Friday ruling bars the state from refusing to turn over voter data to Voter Reference Foundation, bolstering the group’s efforts to expand a free database of registered […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in easter...

Associated Press

4 Las Vegas teens plead guilty in classmate’s deadly beating as part of plea deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal beating of their high school classmate, as part of a deal with prosecutors that kept them from being tried as adults. The teens originally were charged in January as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy in connection with […]

2 hours ago

San Francisco Police Department Sgt. Joelle Harrell, right, at the scene of a shooting in Union Squ...

Associated Press

Shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie renews attention on crime in city as mayor seeks re-election

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The daylight shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall in an upscale shopping district has once again put the city’s safety in the national limelight weeks before voters choose a new mayor. Mayor London Breed, who is running for reelection, has taken a more aggressive approach against open-air drug […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers mascot Franklin waves the flag during pre-game introductions prior to the...

Associated Press

New Jersey floats $400 million in tax breaks to lure Philadelphia 76ers

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Seeking to lure the Philadelphia 76ers across the river, New Jersey is offering up to $400 million in tax credits and outlining plans for a sprawling mixed-use waterfront development. In a letter dated Monday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration said it envisioned a multibillion- dollar plan in the city of Camden […]

2 hours ago

4 people killed on Chicago-area L train likely didn’t even see the shooter, official says