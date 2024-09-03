Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Grand Canyon pipeline repairs completed; overnight lodging set to resume

Sep 3, 2024, 3:13 PM

A guest leaves Bright Angel Lodge, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Y...

A guest leaves Bright Angel Lodge, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Pipeline repairs at Grand Canyon National Park are holding and officials plan to lift the suspension of overnight lodging on the South Rim on Thursday, a week after hotels had to begin turning away visitors during one of the park’s busiest times of the year.

Four significant breaks in the 12.5 mile-long (20 kilometer-long) Transcanyon Waterline had caused the famous tourist destination to shut down overnight hotel stays beginning on Aug. 29.

Park spokesperson Joell Baird said Tuesday that the pipeline was successfully repaired late last week and no new breaks have occurred following re-pressurization and regular water flow.

She said the water storage tanks were at 13 ½ feet (4.1 meters) and should be at 15 feet (4.6 meters) by Thursday so the park can return to routine water conservation practices.

Visitors weren’t able to stay overnight at the El Tovar Hotel, Bright Angel Lodge, Phantom Ranch, Maswik Lodge and other hotels due to last week’s water restrictions.

Officials said the park has faced challenges with its water supply since July 8.

Baird said she didn’t know the cost of the pipeline repair or how much the park may have lost in overnight reservations during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Transcanyon Waterline was built in the 1960s and supplies potable water for facilities on the South Rim and inner canyon.

Park officials said the pipeline has exceeded its expected lifespan and there have been more than 85 major breaks since 2010 that disrupted water delivery.

The pipeline failure came amid a $208 million rehabilitation project of the waterline by the National Park Service.

Upgrades to the associated water delivery system are expected to be completed in 2027.

The park wants to meet water supply needs for 6 million annual visitors and its 2,500 year-round residents.

Lifestyle

FILE - Products advertised as containing synthetically derived delta-8 THC are offered for sale at ...

Associated Press

What to know about delta-8 and other common vape shop drugs

They’re sold in gas stations, vape shops, online and in other stores around the country in seemingly countless enticing forms: gummies, chocolate bars, chips. Their packaging lists things like delta-8 THC, micro- and macrodoses of “psychedelics” and “nootropics.” These substances are often sold through legal loopholes, despite concerns about potential health risks and a lack […]

11 hours ago

Scarlett Goddard Strahan, 11, displays her Nivea moisturizer at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024,...

Associated Press

Social media is filled with skin care routines for girls. Here’s what dermatologists recommend

Girls are bombarded on social media with advice from influencers touting elaborate skin care routines with high-priced serums, mists and creams. But what is the right skin care routine for preteens? Simple is best, dermatologists say. Before puberty hits, most kids only need three things: a gentle cleanser, a moisturizer and sunscreen. “That’s it. Full […]

4 days ago

Scarlett Goddard Strahan, 11, poses for a portrait at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Sacram...

Associated Press

Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When she was in fifth grade, Scarlett Goddard Strahan started to worry about getting wrinkles. By the time she turned 10, Scarlett and her friends were spending hours on TikTok and YouTube watching influencers tout products for achieving today’s beauty aesthetic: a dewy, “glowy,” flawless complexion. Scarlett developed an elaborate skin […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Judge allows smoking to continue in Atlantic City casinos, dealing blow to workers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A judge on Friday allowed smoking to continue in Atlantic City’s casinos, giving some measure of relief to the city’s struggling casino industry while rebuffing workers who have long sought to be able to breathe clean air on the casino floor. The ruling by Superior Court Judge Patrick Bartels represented […]

4 days ago

18-year-old Zaire Byrd poses for a photo, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart...

Associated Press

Why Black students are still disciplined at higher rates: Takeaways from AP’s report

Racial differences in how schools discipline students received new attention 10 years ago, during a national reckoning with racial injustice. A decade later, change has been slow to materialize. In many schools around the country, Black students have been more likely to receive punishments that remove them from the classroom, including suspensions, expulsions and being […]

5 days ago

18-year-old Zaire Byrd poses for a photo, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart...

Associated Press

10 years after Ferguson, Black students still are kicked out of school at higher rates

Before he was suspended, Zaire Byrd was thriving. He acted in school plays, played on the football team and trained with other athletes. He had never been suspended before — he’d never even received detention. But when Byrd got involved in a fight after school one day, none of that seemed to matter to administrators. […]

5 days ago

Grand Canyon pipeline repairs completed; overnight lodging set to resume