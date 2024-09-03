Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Illinois law banning concealed carry on public transit is unconstitutional, judge rules

Sep 3, 2024, 4:15 PM

A Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train car rides empty as it approaches the Forest Park, Ill.,...

A Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train car rides empty as it approaches the Forest Park, Ill., station Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Forest Park. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Illinois law banning the concealed carry of firearms on public transit is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston in Rockford ruled last Friday with four gun owners who filed a lawsuit in 2022 contending that their inability to carry weapons on buses and trains violated their Second Amendment right to self-defense.

Johnston relied on a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court case from 2022 that established that gun laws must be consistent with conditions found in the late 1700s when the Bill of Rights was composed. No regulation on where weapons could be carried existed.

Illinois became the nation’s last state to approve concealed carry in 2013. The law established a number of places that were off limits to guns, such as public arenas, hospitals, buses and trains.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said through a spokesperson that he was reviewing the decision and would likely appeal.

He noted that until there’s a final judgment in the matter, gun owners should continue to abide by concealed-carry provisions; Johnston’s ruling currently applies only to the four plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit.

National News

A memorial is seen on display Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, outside the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, Mi...

Associated Press

Minnesota man with history of driving drunk charged in patio crash that killed 2 and injured 9

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A man with a history of driving under the influence was charged with criminal vehicular homicide Tuesday days after he rammed his car through a Minnesota restaurant’s outdoor patio where a group of medical professionals were celebrating after work, killing two people and injuring nine. Steven Frane Bailey, 56, […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - Omali Yeshitela, chairman of the International People's Democratic Uhuru Movement, St. Peter...

Associated Press

Trial begins in Florida for activists accused of helping Russia sow political division, chaos

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Trial began Tuesday in Florida for four activists accused of illegally acting as Russian agents to help the Kremlin sow political discord and interfere in U.S. elections. All four are or were affiliated with the African People’s Socialist Party and Uhuru Movement, which has locations in St. Petersburg, Florida, and St. […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: ___ Aug. 30 The Washington Post says as EV sales stall, focus on hybrids The recent announcement by Ford Motor Co. that it was abandoning plans to roll out a large electric SUV seems like another warning flag that the early electric vehicle craze has […]

53 minutes ago

A guest leaves Bright Angel Lodge, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Y...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon pipeline repairs completed; overnight lodging set to resume

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Pipeline repairs at Grand Canyon National Park are holding and officials plan to lift the suspension of overnight lodging on the South Rim on Thursday, a week after hotels had to begin turning away visitors during one of the park’s busiest times of the year. Four significant breaks […]

1 hour ago

Investigators examine the scene where authorities say a Texas deputy constable was fatally shot at ...

Associated Press

Texas deputy was fatally shot at Houston intersection while driving to work, police say

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas deputy constable who was driving to work was fatally shot at a Houston intersection on Tuesday, police said. The deputy was in his personal vehicle, an SUV, and had stopped at an intersection in west Houston when a man got out of his car, walked up to the deputy and […]

2 hours ago

Police and security remove a man, right center, who had climbed over barricades and onto the media ...

Associated Press

Man arrested at Trump rally in Pennsylvania wanted to hang a protest banner, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man arrested last week at a Pennsylvania rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had hoped to hang a banner to protest Trump’s policies, Johnstown’s police chief said Tuesday. Authorities announced that misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest were filed against Stephen A. Weiss, 36, of Pittsburgh, who […]

2 hours ago

Illinois law banning concealed carry on public transit is unconstitutional, judge rules