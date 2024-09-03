Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Jersey floats $400 million in tax breaks to lure Philadelphia 76ers

Sep 3, 2024, 4:26 PM

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers mascot Franklin waves the flag during pre-game introductions prior to the...

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers mascot Franklin waves the flag during pre-game introductions prior to the NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, April 14, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Seeking to lure the Philadelphia 76ers across the river, New Jersey is offering up to $400 million in tax credits and outlining plans for a sprawling mixed-use waterfront development.

In a letter dated Monday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration said it envisioned a multibillion- dollar plan in the city of Camden featuring residential, commercial and retail properties, with the Sixers as an anchor.

The pitch from Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan comes as the team and Philadelphia negotiate over a future $1.3 billion arena the team had announced for the city’s Chinatown neighborhood. The team has said it doesn’t plan to stay at the Wells Fargo Arena in the city’s stadium district past 2031 when its lease is up.

The Sixers, which already have a training complex and headquarters facility in Camden, called New Jersey’s offer “thoughtful and compelling,” though the team is still talking to Philadelphia leaders about a new arena in the city.

“The reality is we are running out of time to reach an agreement that will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season,” team spokesperson Molly Mita McEndy wrote in an email. “As a result, we must take all potential options seriously, including this one.”

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia mayor’s office declined to comment on New Jersey’s offer or the status of its own negotiations.

At an unrelated event in suburban Philadelphia on Tuesday, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said the team wants to remain in Philadelphia and that he hasn’t been asked for tax incentives or offered any.

“I love the Sixers,” he said. “They belong in Philadelphia.”

The team’s move to Chinatown comes as some in the community worry that street parking could disappear, traffic could rise and it could be harder to hold festivals.

New Jersey’s offer comes just months after the state’s attorney general filed criminal racketeering charges against a Camden Democratic power broker as well as a former mayor of the city and others over what he said was their role in orchestrating tax incentive legislation and benefiting from it. He and the others have denied the charges and are fighting them in court.

National News

Police and forensics teams investigate the property of Michael Sparks who was arrested in connectio...

Associated Press

Neighbor charged with murder of couple who went missing from California nudist resort

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with the murder of two of his neighbors in a Southern California nudist community. Michael Royce Sparks, 62, was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances in the deaths of Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel, 79, court records show. The couple […]

12 minutes ago

A Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train car rides empty as it approaches the Forest Park, Ill.,...

Associated Press

Illinois law banning concealed carry on public transit is unconstitutional, judge rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Illinois law banning the concealed carry of firearms on public transit is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston in Rockford ruled last Friday with four gun owners who filed a lawsuit in 2022 contending that their inability to carry weapons on buses and […]

14 minutes ago

A memorial is seen on display Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, outside the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, Mi...

Associated Press

Minnesota man with history of driving drunk charged in patio crash that killed 2 and injured 9

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A man with a history of driving under the influence was charged with criminal vehicular homicide Tuesday days after he rammed his car through a Minnesota restaurant’s outdoor patio where a group of medical professionals were celebrating after work, killing two people and injuring nine. Steven Frane Bailey, 56, […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Omali Yeshitela, chairman of the International People's Democratic Uhuru Movement, St. Peter...

Associated Press

Trial begins in Florida for activists accused of helping Russia sow political division, chaos

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Trial began Tuesday in Florida for four activists accused of illegally acting as Russian agents to help the Kremlin sow political discord and interfere in U.S. elections. All four are or were affiliated with the African People’s Socialist Party and Uhuru Movement, which has locations in St. Petersburg, Florida, and St. […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: ___ Aug. 30 The Washington Post says as EV sales stall, focus on hybrids The recent announcement by Ford Motor Co. that it was abandoning plans to roll out a large electric SUV seems like another warning flag that the early electric vehicle craze has […]

1 hour ago

A guest leaves Bright Angel Lodge, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Y...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon pipeline repairs completed; overnight lodging set to resume

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Pipeline repairs at Grand Canyon National Park are holding and officials plan to lift the suspension of overnight lodging on the South Rim on Thursday, a week after hotels had to begin turning away visitors during one of the park’s busiest times of the year. Four significant breaks […]

1 hour ago

New Jersey floats $400 million in tax breaks to lure Philadelphia 76ers