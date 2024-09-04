Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Oregon hospital hit with $303M lawsuit after a nurse is accused of replacing fentanyl with tap water

Sep 3, 2024, 6:35 PM

FILE - The Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center is seen, Jan. 4, 2024, in Medford, Ore. (Janet East...

FILE - The Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center is seen, Jan. 4, 2024, in Medford, Ore. (Janet Eastman/The Oregonian via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Janet Eastman/The Oregonian via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Attorneys representing both living and deceased patients of an Oregon hospital filed a $303 million lawsuit against the facility on Tuesday after a nurse was accused of replacing prescribed fentanyl with nonsterile tap water in intravenous drips.

The wrongful death and medical malpractice complaint accuses Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford of negligence. The suit says the hospital failed to monitor medication administration procedures and prevent drug diversion by their employees, among other claims.

A spokesperson said the hospital had no comment.

Dani Marie Schofield, a former nurse at the hospital, was arrested in June and charged with 44 counts of second-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a police investigation into the theft and misuse of controlled substances that resulted in patient infections. She has pleaded not guilty.

Schofield is not named or listed as a defendant in the complaint filed Tuesday. A separate suit was filed against Schofield and the hospital earlier this year on behalf of the estate of a 65-year-old man who died.

The 18 plaintiffs in the new suit include nine patients and the estates of nine patients who died. According to the suit, the hospital began informing them in December that an employee had replaced fentanyl with tap water, causing bacterial infections.

“All Plaintiff Patients were infected with bacterium uniquely associated with waterborne transmission,” the complaint says.

All of the plaintiffs experienced mental anguish, according to the suit, which seeks millions of dollars in damages for medical expenses, lost income and the pain and suffering of those who died.

Medford police began investigating the hospital late last year, after hospital officials noticed a troubling spike in central line infections from July 2022 through July 2023 and told police they believed an employee had been diverting fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that has helped fuel the nation’s overdose epidemic, but it is also used in legitimate medical settings to relieve severe pain. Drug theft from hospitals is a longstanding problem.

National News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns with President Joe Biden at ...

Associated Press

Harris is visiting New Hampshire, away from bigger swing states, to tout her small business tax plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is using a New Hampshire campaign stop on Wednesday to propose an expansion of tax incentives for small businesses — presenting a pro-entrepreneur plan that may soften her previous calls for wealthy Americans and large corporations to pay higher taxes. She wants to expand from $5,000 to $50,000 […]

1 hour ago

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an ev...

Associated Press

Raise taxes on the rich or cut them? Harris, Trump differ on how to boost the US economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is betting that Americans crave trillions of dollars in tax cuts — and that growth will be so fantastic that it’s not worth worrying about budget deficits. In short, he’s hoping that most economic analyses of his ideas are dead wrong. Vice President Kamala Harris believes that big corporations and […]

1 hour ago

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff arrives at the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 20...

Associated Press

Emhoff ‘gutted’ after hostages killed by Hamas in Gaza, says he and VP Harris ‘both grieving’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris — and the first Jewish person married to a nationally elected U.S. leader — said Tuesday that he is “gutted” after the execution of American Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. Speaking at a vigil for the hostages at […]

2 hours ago

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, N.J., April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)Credit:...

Associated Press

Another New Jersey offshore wind project runs into turbulence; Leading Light seeks pause

Another offshore wind project in New Jersey is encountering turbulence. Leading Light Wind is asking the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to give it a pause through late December on its plan to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of Long Beach Island. In a filing with the utilities board made in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge decries discrimination against conservative group that publishes voters’ information

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge says New Mexico election regulators and prosecutors discriminated against a Republican-backed group in refusing access to voter registration rolls. The Friday ruling bars the state from refusing to turn over voter data to Voter Reference Foundation, bolstering the group’s efforts to expand a free database of registered […]

5 hours ago

FILE - A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in easter...

Associated Press

4 Las Vegas teens plead guilty in classmate’s deadly beating as part of plea deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal beating of their high school classmate, as part of a deal with prosecutors that kept them from being tried as adults. The teens originally were charged in January as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy in connection with […]

5 hours ago

Oregon hospital hit with $303M lawsuit after a nurse is accused of replacing fentanyl with tap water