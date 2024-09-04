Close
NATIONAL NEWS

2 Phoenix officers shot with 1 listed in critical condition, police say

Sep 3, 2024, 10:44 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Two Phoenix officers were shot and wounded by a person suspected of breaking into a vehicle, one in critical condition and the other stable, likely saved by his ballistic vest, police said Tuesday.

One person has been detained, interim police Chief Michael Sullivan told a news conference hours after the shooting near downtown Phoenix. He said police do not believe there is an immediate danger to anyone in the community.

“This is a terrible night for the Phoenix Police Department and for those who love and care for officers and for members of our community,” he said.

Sullivan said he spoke to the officer in stable condition: “He was traumatized. He just been shot, and his partner had just been shot.”

The officers responded to a call of someone attempting to break into a vehicle around 6:30 p.m.

“When they arrived, the suspect took off running and jumped over a fence,” Sullivan said. “Our officers gave chase and were met with gunfire.”

The names of the officers shot have not been released, and Sullivan said it was too early to determine if they exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The person detained was found not too far from the scene, he said without elaborating.

Sullivan said the wounded officers were surrounded by family and other loved ones at the hospital.

“Our officers have been met by gunfire 11 times this year, protecting and serving this community,” Sullivan said. “What happened tonight is senseless. It angers me. I hope you share my anger.”

