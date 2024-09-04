Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

From attic to auction: Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine

Sep 4, 2024, 7:46 AM

This undated photo provided by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries shows a 17th century painting, "Po...

This undated photo provided by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries shows a 17th century painting, "Portrait of a Girl," by the Dutch artist Rembrandt, which was sold at auction for $1.4 million on Aug. 24 by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries in Thomaston, Maine. (Thomaston Place Auction Galleries via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Thomaston Place Auction Galleries via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — A Rembrandt discovered in an attic sold for $1.4 million.

The 17th century painting, “Portrait of a Girl,” by Dutch artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn was discovered by art appraiser and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux in an attic in an estate in Camden, Maine. A label on the back of the frame noted that it was loaned to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for an exhibition in 1970.

“On house calls, we often go in blind, not knowing what we’ll find,” he said in a statement. “The home was filled with wonderful pieces but it was in the attic, among stacks of art, that we found this remarkable portrait.”

Rembrandt, born in 1606, was a prolific artist who focused on a variety of subjects, from portraits to landscapes to historical and biblical scenes.

“Portrait of a Girl” was painted on an oak panel and mounted in a hand-carved gold Dutch frame, said Veilleux.

An auction by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries yielded a fierce competition on Aug. 24, he said. In the end, a European collector paid $1.41 million for the painting.

Lifestyle

This image released by Disney shows TikTok creator Jools Lebron, left, with talk show personality G...

Associated Press

Jools Lebron filed trademark applications related to her ‘very demure’ content. Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — “Very demure, very mindful” has become the latest vocabulary defining the internet’s summer. And TikTok creator Jools Lebron is now working to trademark uses of her now-viral words. Lebron filed to trademark “very demure very mindful” for various entertainment and advertising services, including the promotion of beauty products, last week with […]

15 hours ago

A guest leaves Bright Angel Lodge, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Y...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon pipeline repairs completed; overnight lodging set to resume

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Pipeline repairs at Grand Canyon National Park are holding and officials plan to lift the suspension of overnight lodging on the South Rim on Thursday, a week after hotels had to begin turning away visitors during one of the park’s busiest times of the year. Four significant breaks […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Products advertised as containing synthetically derived delta-8 THC are offered for sale at ...

Associated Press

What to know about delta-8 and other common vape shop drugs

They’re sold in gas stations, vape shops, online and in other stores around the country in seemingly countless enticing forms: gummies, chocolate bars, chips. Their packaging lists things like delta-8 THC, micro- and macrodoses of “psychedelics” and “nootropics.” These substances are often sold through legal loopholes, despite concerns about potential health risks and a lack […]

1 day ago

Scarlett Goddard Strahan, 11, displays her Nivea moisturizer at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024,...

Associated Press

Social media is filled with skin care routines for girls. Here’s what dermatologists recommend

Girls are bombarded on social media with advice from influencers touting elaborate skin care routines with high-priced serums, mists and creams. But what is the right skin care routine for preteens? Simple is best, dermatologists say. Before puberty hits, most kids only need three things: a gentle cleanser, a moisturizer and sunscreen. “That’s it. Full […]

4 days ago

Scarlett Goddard Strahan, 11, poses for a portrait at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Sacram...

Associated Press

Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When she was in fifth grade, Scarlett Goddard Strahan started to worry about getting wrinkles. By the time she turned 10, Scarlett and her friends were spending hours on TikTok and YouTube watching influencers tout products for achieving today’s beauty aesthetic: a dewy, “glowy,” flawless complexion. Scarlett developed an elaborate skin […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Judge allows smoking to continue in Atlantic City casinos, dealing blow to workers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A judge on Friday allowed smoking to continue in Atlantic City’s casinos, giving some measure of relief to the city’s struggling casino industry while rebuffing workers who have long sought to be able to breathe clean air on the casino floor. The ruling by Superior Court Judge Patrick Bartels represented […]

5 days ago

From attic to auction: Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine