Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons are in court to defend plans for a huge supermarket merger

Sep 4, 2024, 8:06 AM

FILE - Vivek Sankaran CEO at Albertsons Companies, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on...

FILE - Vivek Sankaran CEO at Albertsons Companies, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights hearing on the proposed Kroger-Albertsons grocery store merger in Washington, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The chief executive officers of Kroger and Albertsons were set to testify in federal court Wednesday, midway through a three-week hearing in which the grocery chains have defended their proposed merger from the U.S. government’s attempt to stop it.

The two companies proposed what would be the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history in October 2022. The Federal Trade Commission sued to prevent the $24.6 billion deal and has asked a U.S. District Court judge in Oregon for an injunction that would block the merger while the complaint goes before an FTC administrative law judge.

The FTC alleges the merger would eliminate competition and raise grocery prices at a time of already high food price inflation. Kroger and Albertsons say the deal would allow them to compete with big rivals like Walmart and hold down prices by giving them more leverage with suppliers.

The testimony of Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen was expected to mark a key moment in the hearing, as what they say under oath about prices, potential store closures and the impact on workers will likely be scrutinized in the years ahead if the merger goes through.

During the proceedings, FTC attorneys have noted that Kroger and Albertsons currently compete in 22 states, closely matching each other on price, quality, private label products and services like store pickup. Shoppers benefit from that competition and would lose those benefits if the merger is allowed to proceed, they argued.

The FTC and labor union leaders also claim that workers’ wages and benefits would decline if Kroger and Albertsons no longer compete with each other. They’ve additionally expressed concern that potential store closures could create so-called food and pharmacy “deserts” for consumers.

Albertsons has argued the deal could actually bolster union jobs, since many of it and Kroger’s competitors, like Walmart, have few unionized workers.

Under the deal, Kroger and Albertsons would sell 579 stores in places where their locations overlap to C&S Wholesale Grocers, a New Hampshire-based supplier to independent supermarkets that also owns the Grand Union and Piggly Wiggly store brands.

Speaking in 2022 before the U.S. Senate subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust and consumer rights, the Albertsons CEO said his company’s acquisition of brands such as Safeway over the previous decade had allowed it to increase the number of its stores from 192 to 2,300.

“The intent is not to close stores. The intent is to divest stores,” Sankaran said at the time.

The FTC alleges that C&S is ill-prepared to take on those stores. Laura Hall, the FTC’s senior trial counsel, cited internal documents that indicated C&S executives were skeptical about the quality of the stores they would get and may want the option to sell or close them.

C&S CEO Eric Winn, for his part, testified last week in Portland that he thinks his company can be successful in the venture.

In his own statement to the U.S. Senate subcommittee in 2022, McMullen said Kroger has lowered prices after other mergers, like its 2013 acquisition of Harris Teeter.

“From a business standpoint, that is our commitment,” he said..

The attorneys general of Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Wyoming all joined the case on the FTC’s side. Washington and Colorado filed separate cases in state courts seeking to block the merger.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Albertsons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,273 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together, the companies employ around 710,000 people.

___

Durbin reported from Detroit.

National News

This undated photo provided by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries shows a 17th century painting, "Po...

Associated Press

From attic to auction: Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — A Rembrandt discovered in an attic sold for $1.4 million. The 17th century painting, “Portrait of a Girl,” by Dutch artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn was discovered by art appraiser and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux in an attic in an estate in Camden, Maine. A label on the back of the frame […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Decomposing body found in closet of nursing home where man went missing

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — A family believes a body found in a Florida nursing home’s closet is a 71-year-old man who went missing from the facility nearly two weeks earlier. The family of Elin Etienne believes it was his decomposing body that was found Monday in a closet at the North Dade Nursing & […]

29 minutes ago

A construction worker installs a safety railing on a new building in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 3...

Associated Press

US job openings fall as demand for workers weakens

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers posted fewer job openings in July than they had the previous month, a sign that hiring could cool in the coming months. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that there were 7.7 million open jobs in July, down from 7.9 million in June. The pace of hiring picked up, though, from […]

1 hour ago

Areana Coles receives an ultrasound during a prenatal visit at the Oklahoma State University obstet...

Associated Press

America is trying to fix its maternal mortality crisis with federal, state and local programs

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — At the site of a race massacre that reduced neighborhoods to ashes a century ago, where murals memorialize a once-thriving “ Black Wall Street,” one African American mother strives to keep others from dying as they try to bring new life into the world. Black women are more than three times […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks with Moms for Liberty co-found...

Associated Press

The Latest: Trump and Harris zero in on their economic policy plans as they gear up for first debate

The two presidential nominees are using the week before their debate to sharpen their economic messages about who could do more for the middle class. Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss her policy plans on Wednesday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, while Donald Trump will address the Economic Club of New York on Thursday. Harris will […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A Nordstrom store in Pittsburgh is shown on June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)Cre...

Associated Press

Nordstrom family offers to take department store private for $3.76 billion with Mexican retail group

NEW YORK (AP) — Members of the Nordstrom family with the help of a Mexican retail group are offering to take the century-old department store private for $3.76 billion per share cash, months after first expressing interest in a buyout. In a letter to the board of directors dated Tuesday, Erik Nordstrom said the Nordstrom […]

2 hours ago

The CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons are in court to defend plans for a huge supermarket merger