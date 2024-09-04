Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Break in the weather helps contain a wildfire near South Dakota’s second-biggest city

Sep 4, 2024, 8:12 AM

Smoke spreads from the First Thunder Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 near Rapid City, N.D. (Madison Wi...

Smoke spreads from the First Thunder Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 near Rapid City, N.D. (Madison Willis/Rapid City Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Madison Willis/Rapid City Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Firefighters battling a wildfire near South Dakota’s second-largest city caught a big break Wednesday — from the weather.

The First Thunder Fire was reported Monday just a few miles from Rapid City, a community of 80,000 residents near Black Hills National Forest. As late as Tuesday evening, residents in an evacuation warning area were being told to pack their bags, gather vital belongings and be prepared to leave.

The fire burning nearly 160 acres was fueled by uncommonly hot and dry weather — Tuesday’s high in Rapid City was 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.6 Celsius), well above the normal early-September high of 75 (23.9 Celsius). Winds gusted to 45 mph.

By Wednesday morning, the temperature was far cooler, the winds calmer and the air more humid.

“Firefighters got a good handle on the wildfire last night,” an update from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said. “It’s currently at 157 acres. Weather conditions are very favorable today. They are mopping up a large portion on the west side and are hoping to get everything contained and under control today.”

Officials don’t yet know what caused the fire that burned across a steep, rocky area. No structural damage was immediately reported.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey said those who live in the Rapid City area are in a “red zone,” where wildfires can happen at virtually any time.

“You need to be prepared for that,” Harvey said at a news conference Tuesday. “These kind of events can happen on a year-round basis. There is no longer a defined fire season.”

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun on Tuesday had urged residents to gather up key documents such as birth certificates, social security cards and vital financial information, along with priceless photographs and prescriptions.

Residents living near the fire also were urged to come up with a plan for what to do with pets if evacuations are necessary. A Rapid City animal hospital was prepared to take in small animals. For larger animals, a fairgrounds was set up for displaced livestock.

National News

FILE - Vivek Sankaran CEO at Albertsons Companies, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on...

Associated Press

The CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons are in court to defend plans for a huge supermarket merger

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The chief executive officers of Kroger and Albertsons were set to testify in federal court Wednesday, midway through a three-week hearing in which the grocery chains have defended their proposed merger from the U.S. government’s attempt to stop it. The two companies proposed what would be the largest supermarket merger in […]

9 minutes ago

This undated photo provided by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries shows a 17th century painting, "Po...

Associated Press

From attic to auction: Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — A Rembrandt discovered in an attic sold for $1.4 million. The 17th century painting, “Portrait of a Girl,” by Dutch artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn was discovered by art appraiser and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux in an attic in an estate in Camden, Maine. A label on the back of the frame […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Decomposing body found in closet of nursing home where man went missing

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — A family believes a body found in a Florida nursing home’s closet is a 71-year-old man who went missing from the facility nearly two weeks earlier. The family of Elin Etienne believes it was his decomposing body that was found Monday in a closet at the North Dade Nursing & […]

31 minutes ago

A construction worker installs a safety railing on a new building in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 3...

Associated Press

US job openings fall as demand for workers weakens

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers posted fewer job openings in July than they had the previous month, a sign that hiring could cool in the coming months. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that there were 7.7 million open jobs in July, down from 7.9 million in June. The pace of hiring picked up, though, from […]

1 hour ago

Areana Coles receives an ultrasound during a prenatal visit at the Oklahoma State University obstet...

Associated Press

America is trying to fix its maternal mortality crisis with federal, state and local programs

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — At the site of a race massacre that reduced neighborhoods to ashes a century ago, where murals memorialize a once-thriving “ Black Wall Street,” one African American mother strives to keep others from dying as they try to bring new life into the world. Black women are more than three times […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks with Moms for Liberty co-found...

Associated Press

The Latest: Trump and Harris zero in on their economic policy plans as they gear up for first debate

The two presidential nominees are using the week before their debate to sharpen their economic messages about who could do more for the middle class. Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss her policy plans on Wednesday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, while Donald Trump will address the Economic Club of New York on Thursday. Harris will […]

2 hours ago

Break in the weather helps contain a wildfire near South Dakota’s second-biggest city