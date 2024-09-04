Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Workers at General Motors joint venture battery plant in Tennessee unionize and will get pay raise

Sep 4, 2024, 8:18 AM

FILE - A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly pla...

FILE - A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — About 1,000 workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, will get big pay raises now that they have joined the United Auto Workers union.

GM and LG Energy Solution of Korea, which jointly run the plant, agreed to recognize the union after a majority of workers signed cards saying they wanted to join, the UAW said Wednesday.

Both sides will bargain over local contract provisions, but worker pay and other details will fall under the UAW national contract negotiated last fall, the union said in a prepared statement. Starting pay which was $20 per hour will rise to a minimum of $27.72. Over three years, minimum production worker pay will rise to $30.88, the contract says.

The joint venture, Ultium Cells LLC, said in a release that the union recognition came after an independently certified process that ended Tuesday. “We believe this partnership will support the continuity of operations, drive innovation, and enhance world-class manufacturing,” the release said.

Representation of the battery plant gives the UAW another foothold in U.S. southern states as it tries to organize nonunion auto plants. Workers at a 4,300-employee Volkswagen assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, voted in April to join the union, and contract bargaining is expected to begin this month.

But the union lost its first organizing vote in May at a Mercedes assembly plant and other facilities near Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Spring Hill is the second GM joint venture battery plant to join the union and fall under the national contract. Workers at a plant near Warren, Ohio, voted to join the union in 2022.

Battery cell production began in Spring Hill earlier this year.

National News

Smoke spreads from the First Thunder Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 near Rapid City, N.D. (Madison Wi...

Associated Press

Break in the weather helps contain a wildfire near South Dakota’s second-biggest city

Firefighters battling a wildfire near South Dakota’s second-largest city caught a big break Wednesday — from the weather. The First Thunder Fire was reported Monday just a few miles from Rapid City, a community of 80,000 residents near Black Hills National Forest. As late as Tuesday evening, residents in an evacuation warning area were being […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - A man walks on a railway track littered with plastic and other waste materials on Earth Day ...

Associated Press

World pumps out 57 million tons of plastic pollution yearly and most comes in Global South

The world creates 57 million tons of plastic pollution every year and spreads it from the deepest oceans to the highest mountaintop to the inside of people’s bodies, according to a new study that also said more than two-thirds of it comes from the Global South. It’s enough pollution each year to fill New York […]

13 minutes ago

FILE - Vivek Sankaran CEO at Albertsons Companies, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on...

Associated Press

The CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons are in court to defend plans for a huge supermarket merger

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The chief executive officers of Kroger and Albertsons were set to testify in federal court Wednesday, midway through a three-week hearing in which the grocery chains have defended their proposed merger from the U.S. government’s attempt to stop it. The two companies proposed what would be the largest supermarket merger in […]

14 minutes ago

This undated photo provided by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries shows a 17th century painting, "Po...

Associated Press

From attic to auction: Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — A Rembrandt discovered in an attic sold for $1.4 million. The 17th century painting, “Portrait of a Girl,” by Dutch artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn was discovered by art appraiser and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux in an attic in an estate in Camden, Maine. A label on the back of the frame […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Decomposing body found in closet of nursing home where man went missing

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — A family believes a body found in a Florida nursing home’s closet is a 71-year-old man who went missing from the facility nearly two weeks earlier. The family of Elin Etienne believes it was his decomposing body that was found Monday in a closet at the North Dade Nursing & […]

36 minutes ago

A construction worker installs a safety railing on a new building in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 3...

Associated Press

US job openings fall as demand for workers weakens

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers posted fewer job openings in July than they had the previous month, a sign that hiring could cool in the coming months. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that there were 7.7 million open jobs in July, down from 7.9 million in June. The pace of hiring picked up, though, from […]

1 hour ago

Workers at General Motors joint venture battery plant in Tennessee unionize and will get pay raise