Prosecutor asks judge to reconsider dropping charge against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A prosecutor has asked a New Mexico judge to reconsider the dismissal of an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie.

According to a court filing made public Wednesday, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said there were insufficient facts to support the ruling in state district court and no violation of Baldwin’s due process rights.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for “Rust,” was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The judge dismissed the case halfway through the trial.