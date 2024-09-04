Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecutor asks judge to reconsider dropping charge against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ case

Sep 4, 2024, 9:42 AM

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, right, hugs his defense attorney Alex Spiro after District Court Judge M...

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, right, hugs his defense attorney Alex Spiro after District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer threw out the involuntary manslaughter case, July 12, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M., for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust." (Luis Sánchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Luis Sánchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A prosecutor has asked a New Mexico judge to reconsider the dismissal of an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie.

According to a court filing made public Wednesday, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said there were insufficient facts to support the ruling in state district court and no violation of Baldwin’s due process rights.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for “Rust,” was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The judge dismissed the case halfway through the trial.

