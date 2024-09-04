Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Transgender teen in Massachusetts says he was beaten at party by other high schoolers

Sep 4, 2024, 9:49 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A transgender teenager from Massachusetts is recovering after allegedly being beaten by other high schoolers at a party.

Sixteen-year-old Jayden Tkaczyk was at an outdoor party Friday night in Gloucester when nearly a half-dozen teenagers attacked him and called him homophobic slurs, Tkaczyk’s attorney, Craig Rourke, said. They then chased Tkaczyk into the woods, where police found him.

Gloucester police are investigating. They did not respond to a request for comment. Gloucester Public Schools Superintendent Ben Lummis, at a press conference Tuesday, said the district is taking the allegations seriously.

Rourke says Tkaczyk, who goes to a vocational school, has long been bullied because he is transgender, including being forced off the Gloucester High School football team. He called Friday’s attack a “horrible beating” and said that “everybody is scared, and traumatized.”

“They called him names and chased them into the woods, where, you know, the police were able to locate him and get him to the hospital,” Rourke said. “His parents were home, and they got a call that is every parent’s worst nightmare. Their child was in the hospital.”

Rourke said the family wants those responsible held accountable.

“To start, they’d like to know that this isn’t going to happen again,” he said. “As far as criminally, I think they would like to see justice there.”

National News

Associated Press

Report: Mountain Valley Pipeline test failure due to manufacturer defect, not corrosion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A test failure of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in May resulted from a manufacturer defect, not corrosion, according to an independent report commissioned by its developers. The report, completed by third-party risk management company DNV GL USA and released last Thursday, said the May 1 rupture was caused by a manufacturer’s […]

11 minutes ago

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after defeating Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during t...

Associated Press

US Open: Tiafoe, Fritz and Navarro reach the semifinals and make American tennis matter again

NEW YORK (AP) — To hear Frances Tiafoe tell it, Taylor Fritz predicted this sort of moment for the two of them. And for American men’s tennis. It was during an early morning plane ride together a few years ago that the conversation turned to the future and possibilities, Tiafoe recounted after setting up a […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri man charged in 1993 slaying of woman after his DNA matched evidence, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged in the 1993 rape and slaying of a young Indianapolis woman after his DNA matched evidence found at the crime scene and on the victim’s body, authorities said. Dana Shepherd, 52, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested Friday in Missouri on murder, felony murder and rape charges […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man serving 20-year sentence in New York makes it on the ballot for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving time on a 20-year prison sentence for threatening officials in New Jersey has made it onto Alaska’s general election ballot for the state’s lone U.S. House seat this November. Eric Hafner was convicted in 2022 of threatening to kill judges, police officers and others and sentenced to serve […]

45 minutes ago

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, waves to the crowd after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia, of...

Associated Press

Karolina Muchova returns to US Open semifinals for second straight year by beating Haddad Maia

NEW YORK (AP) — Karolina Muchova is back in the U.S. Open semifinals for the second straight year, punctuating her return from wrist surgery by beating No. 22 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday. Muchova lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the 2023 semis in Flushing Meadows, then missed nearly 10 months after […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Jimmy McCain, a son of the late Arizona senator, registers as a Democrat and backs Harris

PHOENIX (AP) — Jimmy McCain, a son of former Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain, said this week he has registered as a Democrat and will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, a valuable nod of support for the Democratic nominee in a battleground state. Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD […]

1 hour ago

Transgender teen in Massachusetts says he was beaten at party by other high schoolers