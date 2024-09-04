Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Tribal leaders push Republican Tim Sheehy to apologize for comments on Native Americans

Sep 4, 2024, 10:37 AM

FILE - Tim Sheehy speaking during the second day of the Republican National Convention Tuesday, Jul...

FILE - Tim Sheehy speaking during the second day of the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Tribal leaders in Montana urged Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy to apologize over remarks he made to supporters about Native Americans being “drunk at 8 a.m.” and throwing beer cans at him on the Crow Reservation

Audio recordings of Sheehy’s racial comments were obtained and published by Char-Koosta News, the official publication of the Flathead Indian Reservation.

A Sheehy campaign spokesperson did not dispute the authenticity of the recordings, which the tribal newspaper said came from fundraising events held in Montana last November.

Sheehy is heard commenting in one of the recordings that his ranching partner is a member of the Crow Tribe with whom Sheehy ropes and brands cattle on the tribe’s southeastern Montana reservation.

“Great way to bond with all the Indians, to be out there while they’re drunk at 8 a.m.,” Sheehy says.

In another recording, he describes riding a horse in the parade at Crow Fair, an annual gathering on the reservation that includes powwows, a rodeo and other events.

“If you know a tough crowd, you want to go to the Crow res,” Sheehy says. “They let you know whether they like you or not — there’s Coors Light cans flying by your head riding by.”

Sheehy is challenging three-term incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester in one of the most closely-watched congressional races in the nation. A Republican victory could help decide control of the closely divided Senate.

Montana has seven Indian reservations and almost 70,000 Native Americans, representing about 7% of its total population. It’s a voting block that’s long been considered Democratic-leaning, but Montana Republicans in recent years have courted tribal leaders hoping to gain their support in elections.

The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, which represents 11 tribes and First Nations in the western U.S. and Canada, said Sheehy’s comments perpetuated stereotypes about Native Americans.

Council Chairman Bryce Kirk asked Sheehy to formally apologize in a Tuesday letter to the campaign obtained by The Associated Press.

“You ask for our votes and then you go to your fundraiser, ironically with alcohol flowing and laughter at our expense behind closed doors, and you insult us with a stereotype that only seeks to severely diminish and dishonor our people,” Kirk wrote. “The Crow people are not your punchline. Native Americans are not your punchline.”

Sheehy spokesman Jack O’Brien said Wednesday that the Republican knows members of the Crow Tribe and visits the reservation to work cattle with them.

“He works with them, he brands with them,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien did not say if Sheehy would apologize or otherwise respond to the tribal leaders’ letter.

“What folks are insinuating about him, that’s just not who he is,” he said.

Crow tribal Chairman Frank White Clay did not immediately respond to a message left with his office seeking comment.

Char-Koosta News editor Sam Sandoval said Sheehy’s campaign had not responded to his outlet’s queries about the recordings, which he said came from a credible source who wanted the comments publicized in a tribal newspaper.

“For a lot of tribal people, having that statement out there, saying they’re drunk at 8 o’clock in the morning, it really hits a sore spot that Natives have been working to change for years,” Sandoval said.

National News

Associated Press

Report: Mountain Valley Pipeline test failure due to manufacturer defect, not corrosion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A test failure of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in May resulted from a manufacturer defect, not corrosion, according to an independent report commissioned by its developers. The report, completed by third-party risk management company DNV GL USA and released last Thursday, said the May 1 rupture was caused by a manufacturer’s […]

9 minutes ago

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after defeating Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during t...

Associated Press

US Open: Tiafoe, Fritz and Navarro reach the semifinals and make American tennis matter again

NEW YORK (AP) — To hear Frances Tiafoe tell it, Taylor Fritz predicted this sort of moment for the two of them. And for American men’s tennis. It was during an early morning plane ride together a few years ago that the conversation turned to the future and possibilities, Tiafoe recounted after setting up a […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri man charged in 1993 slaying of woman after his DNA matched evidence, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged in the 1993 rape and slaying of a young Indianapolis woman after his DNA matched evidence found at the crime scene and on the victim’s body, authorities said. Dana Shepherd, 52, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested Friday in Missouri on murder, felony murder and rape charges […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man serving 20-year sentence in New York makes it on the ballot for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving time on a 20-year prison sentence for threatening officials in New Jersey has made it onto Alaska’s general election ballot for the state’s lone U.S. House seat this November. Eric Hafner was convicted in 2022 of threatening to kill judges, police officers and others and sentenced to serve […]

42 minutes ago

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, waves to the crowd after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia, of...

Associated Press

Karolina Muchova returns to US Open semifinals for second straight year by beating Haddad Maia

NEW YORK (AP) — Karolina Muchova is back in the U.S. Open semifinals for the second straight year, punctuating her return from wrist surgery by beating No. 22 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday. Muchova lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the 2023 semis in Flushing Meadows, then missed nearly 10 months after […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Jimmy McCain, a son of the late Arizona senator, registers as a Democrat and backs Harris

PHOENIX (AP) — Jimmy McCain, a son of former Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain, said this week he has registered as a Democrat and will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, a valuable nod of support for the Democratic nominee in a battleground state. Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD […]

1 hour ago

Tribal leaders push Republican Tim Sheehy to apologize for comments on Native Americans