NATIONAL NEWS

A 2nd suspect is arrested in the theft of a sword and bullhorn from Rick Pitino’s office

Sep 4, 2024, 10:26 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A second suspect has been arrested for stealing a ceremonial sword and bullhorn from Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino’ s office at St. John’s University, New York City police said.

A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday on burglary and trespassing charges in the Aug. 20 theft, police said. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Twenty-five-year-old Emanuel Yakubov was arrested Aug. 23, one day after police released surveillance footage showing two men walking down a hallway with the stolen sword and bullhorn.

Yabukov was charged with burglary, petit larceny, trespassing and possession of stolen property. A spokesperson for the Legal Aid Society, which is representing Yabukov, said he had no comment on the charges.

Pitino, 71, was hired by St. John’s last year with the hopes of restoring a once storied Big East program that had its heyday in the 1980s.

His long career has included stints as head coach at Boston University, Providence College, the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville and Iona University.

A 2nd suspect is arrested in the theft of a sword and bullhorn from Rick Pitino’s office