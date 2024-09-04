Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Ultra swimmer abandons attempt to cross Lake Michigan again

Sep 4, 2024, 10:46 AM | Updated: 12:00 pm

In this image provided by Jonathan Boeve, Jim Dreyer, right, talks to his support team in Lake Mich...

In this image provided by Jonathan Boeve, Jim Dreyer, right, talks to his support team in Lake Michigan, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, on the third day of his attempt to swim from Michigan to Wisconsin. (Jonathan Boeve via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jonathan Boeve via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — An ultra swimmer nicknamed The Shark appeared to be back on shore Wednesday, giving up on yet another quest to cross Lake Michigan after more than 36 hours in the water.

An online tracker showed Jim Dreyer returned to Grand Haven, Michigan, where he started his planned 82-mile (130-kilometer) swim to Wisconsin on Monday night.

Dreyer, 61, has tried four times since 2023 to swim across Lake Michigan, including an effort just a few weeks ago, but has been unsuccessful due to lake conditions or other factors.

He was not only swimming one of the Great Lakes this week but also towing a small inflatable boat with supplies.

Dreyer first made a splash when he crossed Lake Michigan in 1998, starting in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, and finishing in Ludington, Michigan.

In August, lake conditions and hallucinations forced him to give up on the third day. Dreyer lost the batteries for his GPS device and ended up swimming far off course.

“What a blow!” he said.

Lifestyle

This undated photo provided by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries shows a 17th century painting, "Po...

Associated Press

From attic to auction: Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — A Rembrandt discovered in an attic sold for $1.4 million. The 17th century painting, “Portrait of a Girl,” by Dutch artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn was discovered by art appraiser and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux in an attic in an estate in Camden, Maine. A label on the back of the frame […]

5 hours ago

This image released by Disney shows TikTok creator Jools Lebron, left, with talk show personality G...

Associated Press

Jools Lebron filed trademark applications related to her ‘very demure’ content. Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — “Very demure, very mindful” has become the latest vocabulary defining the internet’s summer. And TikTok creator Jools Lebron is now working to trademark uses of her now-viral words. Lebron filed to trademark “very demure very mindful” for various entertainment and advertising services, including the promotion of beauty products, last week with […]

20 hours ago

A guest leaves Bright Angel Lodge, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Y...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon pipeline repairs completed; overnight lodging set to resume

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Pipeline repairs at Grand Canyon National Park are holding and officials plan to lift the suspension of overnight lodging on the South Rim on Thursday, a week after hotels had to begin turning away visitors during one of the park’s busiest times of the year. Four significant breaks […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Products advertised as containing synthetically derived delta-8 THC are offered for sale at ...

Associated Press

What to know about delta-8 and other common vape shop drugs

They’re sold in gas stations, vape shops, online and in other stores around the country in seemingly countless enticing forms: gummies, chocolate bars, chips. Their packaging lists things like delta-8 THC, micro- and macrodoses of “psychedelics” and “nootropics.” These substances are often sold through legal loopholes, despite concerns about potential health risks and a lack […]

1 day ago

Scarlett Goddard Strahan, 11, displays her Nivea moisturizer at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024,...

Associated Press

Social media is filled with skin care routines for girls. Here’s what dermatologists recommend

Girls are bombarded on social media with advice from influencers touting elaborate skin care routines with high-priced serums, mists and creams. But what is the right skin care routine for preteens? Simple is best, dermatologists say. Before puberty hits, most kids only need three things: a gentle cleanser, a moisturizer and sunscreen. “That’s it. Full […]

5 days ago

Scarlett Goddard Strahan, 11, poses for a portrait at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Sacram...

Associated Press

Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When she was in fifth grade, Scarlett Goddard Strahan started to worry about getting wrinkles. By the time she turned 10, Scarlett and her friends were spending hours on TikTok and YouTube watching influencers tout products for achieving today’s beauty aesthetic: a dewy, “glowy,” flawless complexion. Scarlett developed an elaborate skin […]

5 days ago

Ultra swimmer abandons attempt to cross Lake Michigan again