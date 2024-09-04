Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Karolina Muchova returns to US Open semifinals for second straight year by beating Haddad Maia

Sep 4, 2024, 10:59 AM | Updated: 12:58 pm

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, waves to the crowd after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia, of...

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, waves to the crowd after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Karolina Muchova is back in the U.S. Open semifinals for the second straight year, punctuating her return from wrist surgery by beating No. 22 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Muchova lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the 2023 semis in Flushing Meadows, then missed nearly 10 months after sustaining a wrist injury during the tournament.

The Czech returned to action in June just before Wimbledon, and a little more than two months later she is into her fourth career Grand Slam semifinal.

Muchova will face top-seeded Iga Swiatek or No. 6 Jessica Pegula on Thursday in the semifinals.

