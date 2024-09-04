Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Missouri man charged in 1993 slaying of woman after his DNA matched evidence, police say

Sep 4, 2024, 11:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged in the 1993 rape and slaying of a young Indianapolis woman after his DNA matched evidence found at the crime scene and on the victim’s body, authorities said.

Dana Shepherd, 52, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested Friday in Missouri on murder, felony murder and rape charges in 19-year-old Carmen Van Huss’ killing, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Shepherd was being held without bond Wednesday at Missouri’s Boone County Jail, and an extradition hearing is to be held in the coming days, the police department said in a news release.

Online Indiana court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Shepherd’s behalf Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Kendale Adams of the police department’s criminal investigations division said Tuesday in a statement that he hopes Shepherd’s arrest brings Van Huss’ family “some measure of peace.”

“For 31 years, the family of Carmen Van Huss has been searching for answers and justice,” he added.

Van Huss’ father found her dead in her Indianapolis apartment in March 1993 after she failed to show up for work. An autopsy found she had been raped and was stabbed 61 times, according to court records.

DNA evidence was found on her body and blood was found on a paper bag in her apartment, but the case eventually went cold, police said.

In 2018, the department submitted a sample of DNA found at the scene to a specialty company. Last year, detectives used that company’s genetic genealogy analysis to identify Shepherd as a suspect. They then collected DNA from Shepherd in February and found that it matched that found on Van Huss’ body and the paper bag.

Investigators said Van Huss and Shepherd lived at the same apartment complex at the time she was slain.

National News

Associated Press

Report: Mountain Valley Pipeline test failure due to manufacturer defect, not corrosion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A test failure of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in May resulted from a manufacturer defect, not corrosion, according to an independent report commissioned by its developers. The report, completed by third-party risk management company DNV GL USA and released last Thursday, said the May 1 rupture was caused by a manufacturer’s […]

7 minutes ago

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after defeating Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during t...

Associated Press

US Open: Tiafoe, Fritz and Navarro reach the semifinals and make American tennis matter again

NEW YORK (AP) — To hear Frances Tiafoe tell it, Taylor Fritz predicted this sort of moment for the two of them. And for American men’s tennis. It was during an early morning plane ride together a few years ago that the conversation turned to the future and possibilities, Tiafoe recounted after setting up a […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man serving 20-year sentence in New York makes it on the ballot for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving time on a 20-year prison sentence for threatening officials in New Jersey has made it onto Alaska’s general election ballot for the state’s lone U.S. House seat this November. Eric Hafner was convicted in 2022 of threatening to kill judges, police officers and others and sentenced to serve […]

41 minutes ago

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, waves to the crowd after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia, of...

Associated Press

Karolina Muchova returns to US Open semifinals for second straight year by beating Haddad Maia

NEW YORK (AP) — Karolina Muchova is back in the U.S. Open semifinals for the second straight year, punctuating her return from wrist surgery by beating No. 22 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday. Muchova lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the 2023 semis in Flushing Meadows, then missed nearly 10 months after […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Jimmy McCain, a son of the late Arizona senator, registers as a Democrat and backs Harris

PHOENIX (AP) — Jimmy McCain, a son of former Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain, said this week he has registered as a Democrat and will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, a valuable nod of support for the Democratic nominee in a battleground state. Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD […]

1 hour ago

A property, listed at $499,999, is shown Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Monrovia, Calif. (Kevin Wheeler...

Associated Press

Half a house for half a million dollars: Home crushed by tree hits market near Los Angeles

MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) — Newly listed for sale in Southern California’s notoriously pricey realty market: half a house for half a million dollars. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow in suburban Monrovia, northeast of Los Angeles, was crushed by a tree in May with two renters and two dogs inside. There were no injuries, but a fence […]

1 hour ago

Missouri man charged in 1993 slaying of woman after his DNA matched evidence, police say