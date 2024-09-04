Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge blocks Ohio from enforcing laws restricting medication abortions

Sep 4, 2024, 12:37 PM

FILE - Buttons in support of Issue 1, the Right to Reproductive Freedom amendment, sit on display a...

FILE - Buttons in support of Issue 1, the Right to Reproductive Freedom amendment, sit on display at a rally held by Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two more Ohio laws restricting abortions have been blocked by the courts as the legal impacts of a 2023 constitutional amendment guaranteeing access to the procedure continue to be felt.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Alison Hatheway issued a preliminary injunction Aug. 29 that extends an existing order temporarily halting enforcement of a law banning use of telemedicine in medication abortions.

It also blocks another law prohibiting non-doctors — including midwives, advanced practice nurses and physician assistants — from prescribing the abortion pill mifepristone used in the procedure.

Hatheway’s decision followed a Columbus judge’s order blocking Ohio from enforcing several other laws that combined to create a 24-hour waiting period for abortion seekers. Any appeals by the state could eventually arrive at the Ohio Supreme Court, where three seats — and partisan control — are in play this fall and abortion is considered a pivotal issue.

In her order, Hatheway said it is clear “the status quo shifted drastically” when the amendment known as Issue 1 went into effect in December — likely rendering many existing Ohio abortion restrictions unconstitutional.

She said the state’s argument that the laws are vital to “the health and safety of all Ohioans” failed to meet the new legal mark while lawyers for Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region and the other clinics and physicians who brought the suit against the Ohio Department of Health are likeliest to prevail.

“The Amendment grants sweeping protections ensuring reproductive autonomy for patients in Ohio,” she wrote. “Plaintiffs have provided substantial evidence to prove by clear and convincing evidence that the Bans at issue here violate these newly enshrined rights in a manner that is not the least restrictive, and actually causes harm to Plaintiffs’ patients.”

Peter Range, senior fellow for strategic initiatives at Ohio’s Center for Christian Virtue, said it is now clear that the ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood and others fighting Ohio’s abortion restrictions “are after every common-sense law which protects mothers and babies in our state.”

“This most recent ruling is just another example of how they want abortion on demand, without any restrictions whatsoever,” he said in a statement, calling for a “return to common sense laws which protect women and protect the preborn in Ohio.”

Ohio’s law targeting telemedicine abortions — conducted at home while a person meets remotely with their medical provider — had already been on hold under a separate temporary order since 2021. But the lawsuit was more recently amended to incorporate passage of Issue 1 and, at that time, objections to the mifepristone restriction was incorporated.

The reproductive rights amendment passed with almost 57% of the Ohio vote. It guarantees each Ohioan’s right “to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.”

National News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns with President Joe Biden at ...

Associated Press

White House signaling it will likely stop Nippon Steel’s plans to buy US Steel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is signaling an openness to blocking the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel, as a government review of the proposed takeover by the Japanese company is on the cusp of ending. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that President Joe Biden plans to stop the deal from going forward. […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Report: Mountain Valley Pipeline test failure due to manufacturer defect, not corrosion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A test failure of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in May resulted from a manufacturer defect, not corrosion, according to an independent report commissioned by its developers. The report, completed by third-party risk management company DNV GL USA and released last Thursday, said the May 1 rupture was caused by a manufacturer’s […]

36 minutes ago

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after defeating Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during t...

Associated Press

US Open: Tiafoe, Fritz and Navarro reach the semifinals and make American tennis matter again

NEW YORK (AP) — To hear Frances Tiafoe tell it, Taylor Fritz predicted this sort of moment for the two of them. And for American men’s tennis. It was during an early morning plane ride together a few years ago that the conversation turned to the future and possibilities, Tiafoe recounted after setting up a […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri man charged in 1993 slaying of woman after his DNA matched evidence, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged in the 1993 rape and slaying of a young Indianapolis woman after his DNA matched evidence found at the crime scene and on the victim’s body, authorities said. Dana Shepherd, 52, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested Friday in Missouri on murder, felony murder and rape charges […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man serving 20-year sentence in New York makes it on the ballot for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving time on a 20-year prison sentence for threatening officials in New Jersey has made it onto Alaska’s general election ballot for the state’s lone U.S. House seat this November. Eric Hafner was convicted in 2022 of threatening to kill judges, police officers and others and sentenced to serve […]

1 hour ago

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, waves to the crowd after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia, of...

Associated Press

Karolina Muchova returns to US Open semifinals for second straight year by beating Haddad Maia

NEW YORK (AP) — Karolina Muchova is back in the U.S. Open semifinals for the second straight year, punctuating her return from wrist surgery by beating No. 22 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday. Muchova lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the 2023 semis in Flushing Meadows, then missed nearly 10 months after […]

2 hours ago

Judge blocks Ohio from enforcing laws restricting medication abortions