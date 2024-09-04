Close
Normal operations return to Seattle-Tacoma Airport

Sep 4, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm

Sea-Tac Airport signs...

Sea-Tac Airport operations are back to normal. (SEA X post)

(SEA X post)

BY BILL KACZARABA


Seattle-Tacoma is back to normal after surviving a high-travel Labor Day weekend. The flight boards and baggage monitors are glowing and travelers are getting to their destinations as usual.

As late as Monday morning, there were still blank screens where information used to be.

A cyberattack is being blamed for proving that our reliance on technology can often bring us to the breaking point. However, Port of Seattle employees showed that their training for such situations proved fruitful.

MyNorthwest News: Seattle residents get hit with rising utility, electricity bills

“All flight information and bag claim display monitors are back on throughout the terminal,” Sea-Tac explained in an X post. “Travelers can find information pre-security and post-security for flight and gate information, plus on bag level for carousel details upon arrival.”


 

It’s been a tumultuous few days for thousands of air travelers and workers. Most passenger worries were unfounded. Except for the nervousness of not seeing information on the boards, operations were moving along close to normal.

MyNorthwest Weather: 80, 90 degree weather still forecasted in Western WA despite looming autumn

SpotSaver is still working and passengers can still reserve parking in the airport garage.

On a temporary Port of Seattle website:

Early on Saturday, August 24, the Port was informed of unauthorized activity on its systems. Teams isolated the problems and worked with third-party and federal partners to safely restore and test them. The investigation is ongoing, and the Port will provide appropriate updates as they become available.”

Many are glad the airport fully recovered from this cyberattack and hope they don’t have to deal with this sort of issue again.“They need to do something for themselves too or people will quit flying,” Jimi Garten, a traveler from Utah, said.

Normal operations return to Seattle-Tacoma Airport