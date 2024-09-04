Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Underwater tunnel to Manhattan leaks after contractor accidentally drills hole

Sep 4, 2024, 3:42 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — An underwater tunnel that passes beneath New York City’s East River sprung a leak Wednesday after a city contractor mistakenly drilled a hole through it, sending streams of water into the heavily used passage as officials scrambled to plug the opening and block off traffic.

The accidental puncture came at around 12:30 p.m. on the Manhattan side of the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, which carries nearly 100,000 drivers into and out of the heart of the city each day.

Cathy Sheridan, the president of MTA Bridges and Tunnels, said the commercial drilling company inadvertently bore a 2.5-inch (6.3-cm) hole through the tunnel’s cast iron lining, allowing water to seep through the exhaust duct and into the tube.

“There are many redundancies in the tunnel but, you know, when someone drills through all those layers, it’s going to cause a leak,” Sheridan said at a press conference.

Videos shared to social media showed water cascading out of the tunnel’s overhead vents and splashing onto vehicles below. “Tell me why the tunnel is leaking?” one driver can be heard asking. “What’s going on here?”

No one was harmed from the leak and an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

“As I understand it, they drilled 100 feet (30.5 m) from the surface of the water — about 50 feet (15.25 m) through water, then another 50 feet through soil — then to the tunnel,” Sheridan said.

The drilling contractor, Warren George, was conducting underwater investigative work for the city for a new esplanade that will pass by the United Nations building, according to Josh Krauss, the chief infrastructure officer at the city’s Economic Development Corporation.

Reached by phone, an employee for the drilling company declined to comment.

National News

FILE - Barron Trump stands on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s youngest son has enrolled at New York University

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, began his freshman year of college this week at New York University, his father said Wednesday. Trump revealed the decision in a video interview with the Daily Mail, confirming months of rumors that his son would attend the university’s Stern School of Business, […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alaska governor vetoes bill requiring insurance cover a year of birth control at a time

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have forced insurance companies to cover up to a year’s supply of birth control at a time, a measure that supporters said was especially important in providing access in rural areas. In an emailed statement, Dunleavy spokesperson Jeff Turner […]

34 minutes ago

Former New York Governor Kathy Hochul aide Linda Sun leaves Brooklyn Federal Court after her arraig...

Associated Press

The arrest of a former aide to NY governors highlights efforts to root out Chinese agents in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — A secret Chinese police station hiding in plain sight in New York City. Clandestine efforts by Communist Party operatives to spy on and bully Chinese expatriates. And now, charges that a former aide to two New York governors was secretly acting as an agent of the Chinese government. The U.S. Department […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Steward CEO says he won’t comply with Senate subpoena on hospital closings

BOSTON (AP) — Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre won’t comply with a subpoena to appear before a U.S. Senate committee that is investigating the hospital company’s bankruptcy, his lawyers said Wednesday. De la Torre needs to remain silent to respect an ongoing hospital reorganization and settlement effort, his lawyers said in a […]

2 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks with Moms for Liberty co-found...

Associated Press

Right-wing influencers were duped to work for covert Russian influence operation, US says

NEW YORK (AP) — They have millions of followers online. They have been major players in right-wing political discourse since Donald Trump was president. And they worked unknowingly for a company that was a front for a Russian influence operation, U.S. prosecutors say. An indictment filed Wednesday alleges a media company linked to six conservative […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Green Beret behind failed Venezuela raid released pending trial on weapons charges

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge ordered the release Wednesday of a former U.S. Green Beret indicted in connection with a failed 2020 coup attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, rejecting arguments he would flee while awaiting trial on weapons smuggling charges. Jordan Goudreau was arrested in July after a four-year investigation into the […]

2 hours ago

Underwater tunnel to Manhattan leaks after contractor accidentally drills hole