Alaska governor vetoes bill requiring insurance cover a year of birth control at a time

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have forced insurance companies to cover up to a year’s supply of birth control at a time, a measure that supporters said was especially important in providing access in rural areas.

In an emailed statement, Dunleavy spokesperson Jeff Turner said the governor vetoed the bill because “contraceptives are widely available, and compelling insurance companies to provide mandatory coverage for a year is bad policy.”