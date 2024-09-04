Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Israel’s Netanyahu demands open-ended control of Gaza’s border with Egypt

Sep 4, 2024, 12:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel must keep open-ended control of Gaza’s border with Egypt, digging in on his stance on an issue that has threatened to derail cease-fire efforts.

Netanyahu’s comments came as the United States is developing a new proposal for a cease-fire and hostage release, hoping to break a long deadlock and bring an end to the nearly 11-month-old war.

The question of Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor –- a narrow strip of land along Gaza’s border with Egypt, seized by troops in May –- has become a central obstacle in the talks. Hamas has demanded an eventual full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in the multi-phase truce deal.

Egypt, a mediator in the talks along with the U.S. and Qatar, has also demanded a concrete timeline for Israeli troops to leave the Philadelphi corridor. And on Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates, which established formal ties with Israel in the 2020 Abraham Accords, also criticized the Israeli stance.

Speaking to foreign journalists, Netanyahu repeated his stance that Israel must maintain its hold on the border to prevent Hamas from rearming by smuggling weapons into Gaza. He said it was a vital part of the war goal of ensuring Hamas cannot repeat its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“Gaza must be demilitarized, and this can only happen if the Philadelphi corridor remains under firm control,” he said, claiming Israeli troops had discovered dozens of tunnels under the border.

He said Israel would only consider withdrawing from the corridor when presented with an alternative force to police it.

“Bring me anyone who will actually show us … that they can actually prevent the recurrence” of smuggling, he said. “I don’t see that happening right now. And until that happens, we’re there.”

Families of remaining hostages have stepped up their demands that he agree to a deal after Hamas killed six hostages last week as Israeli troops appeared to be moving to rescue them. In angry public statements, hostage families have accused Netanyahu of blocking a deal and potentially sacrificing their loved ones’ lives for the sake of holding the border strip. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent days, calling for a deal and saying time is running out to bring home the hostages alive.

Netanyahu pushed back against the pressure, saying his stance was necessary to “ensure Hamas doesn’t pose a threat to Israel.”

“I can understand the torment of families,” he said. “But the responsibility of leaders is not merely to share the sentiment, the emotion, but also to exercise judgment.”

Asked by journalists for a timeline on ending the war, he refused to give one. “How long can we do this? As long as it takes to achieve this victory. And I think we’re getting a lot closer,” he said.

Netanyahu repeatedly insisted holding the border would also pressure Hamas to release hostages. At one point, he erroneously claimed the invasion of Rafah in May forced Hamas’ first release of hostages – which took place months earlier in November under a weeklong ceasefire deal. He then said the deal was “the result of our invasion, the military pressure we put on them.”

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported early Thursday that an Israeli drone strike killed five men and wounded another in a car in Tubas in the West Bank.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it carried out “three targeted strikes on armed terrorists that posed a threat on the soldiers,” without immediately elaborating. For more than a week, hundreds of Israeli forces have been carrying out the deadliest operation in the occupied West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Politics

FILE - Barron Trump stands on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s youngest son has enrolled at New York University

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, began his freshman year of college this week at New York University, his father said Wednesday. Trump revealed the decision in a video interview with the Daily Mail, confirming months of rumors that his son would attend the university’s Stern School of Business, […]

36 minutes ago

Former New York Governor Kathy Hochul aide Linda Sun leaves Brooklyn Federal Court after her arraig...

Associated Press

The arrest of a former aide to NY governors highlights efforts to root out Chinese agents in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — A secret Chinese police station hiding in plain sight in New York City. Clandestine efforts by Communist Party operatives to spy on and bully Chinese expatriates. And now, charges that a former aide to two New York governors was secretly acting as an agent of the Chinese government. The U.S. Department […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Steward CEO says he won’t comply with Senate subpoena on hospital closings

BOSTON (AP) — Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre won’t comply with a subpoena to appear before a U.S. Senate committee that is investigating the hospital company’s bankruptcy, his lawyers said Wednesday. De la Torre needs to remain silent to respect an ongoing hospital reorganization and settlement effort, his lawyers said in a […]

2 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks with Moms for Liberty co-found...

Associated Press

Right-wing influencers were duped to work for covert Russian influence operation, US says

NEW YORK (AP) — They have millions of followers online. They have been major players in right-wing political discourse since Donald Trump was president. And they worked unknowingly for a company that was a front for a Russian influence operation, U.S. prosecutors say. An indictment filed Wednesday alleges a media company linked to six conservative […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Green Beret behind failed Venezuela raid released pending trial on weapons charges

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge ordered the release Wednesday of a former U.S. Green Beret indicted in connection with a failed 2020 coup attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, rejecting arguments he would flee while awaiting trial on weapons smuggling charges. Jordan Goudreau was arrested in July after a four-year investigation into the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska judge rules a state law saying only doctors can provide abortions is unconstitutional

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska judge struck down Wednesday a decades-old state law that restricted who could perform abortions in the state. The decision comes out of a 2019 lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, which challenged the law that says only a doctor licensed by the State Medical […]

3 hours ago

Israel’s Netanyahu demands open-ended control of Gaza’s border with Egypt