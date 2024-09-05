Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Verizonn buying Frontier in $20B deal that helps bolster its fiber network

Sep 5, 2024, 3:28 AM | Updated: 3:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Verizon is buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to strengthnen its fiber network.

Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that the transaction will also help it in the areas of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Frontier has concentrated heavily on its fiber network capabilities over about the last four years, investing $4.1 billion upgrading and expanding its fiber network. It now gets more than half of its revenue from fiber products.

Frontier has 2.2 million fiber subscribers across 25 states. Verizon has approximately 7.4 million Fios connections in nine states and Washington, D.C.

Verizon will pay $38.50 for each Frontier share. The deal is expected to close in about 18 months. It still needs approval from Frontier shareholders.

National News

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, ...

Associated Press

Biden promotes administration’s rural electrification funding in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden returns to southwest Wisconsin on Thursday to make good on his promise to provide new investments in rural electrification and other infrastructure improvements. Biden will be in Westby to announce $7.3 billion in investments for 16 cooperatives that will provide electricity for rural areas across 23 states. The intent […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, July 30, 20...

Associated Press

Yellen says ending Biden tax incentives would be ‘historic mistake’ for states like North Carolina

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning voters in the battleground state of North Carolina that they could lose jobs if Republicans weaken a signature Biden administration law that encourages investments in manufacturing and clean energy. Yellen says that Republican-dominated states like North Carolina are greatly benefiting from tax incentives under the 2022 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Teen charged with killing 4 at Georgia high school had been focus of earlier tips about threats

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — More than a year ago, tips about online posts threatening a school shooting led Georgia police to interview a 13-year-old boy, but investigators didn’t have enough evidence for an arrest. On Wednesday, that boy opened fire at his high school outside Atlanta and killed four people and wounded nine, officials said. […]

5 hours ago

Palestinians look at a damaged car following an Israeli airstrike in Tubas, West Bank, Thursday, Se...

Associated Press

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli strikes kill 5 in occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials say

Palestinian health officials say Israeli strikes in the occupied West Bank killed five people, including the son of a prominent jailed militant. Israel has been carrying out large-scale raids in the territory over the past week that it says are aimed at dismantling militant groups and preventing attacks. The Palestinians fear a widening of the […]

5 hours ago

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an ev...

Associated Press

Can Harris prosecute the political case against Trump? Key questions ahead of their debate

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will debate for the first — and perhaps, last — time on Tuesday night as the presidential candidates fight to sway voters on the biggest stage in U.S. politics. The meeting comes just 75 days after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance triggered a political earthquake […]

6 hours ago

This combination photo shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaki...

Associated Press

How to watch the presidential debate between Trump and Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second general election debate of the 2024 campaign season is here, but it’s the first matchup for the current nominees. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are taking part in Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia. After a disastrous performance in the first general election debate of this cycle […]

6 hours ago

Verizonn buying Frontier in $20B deal that helps bolster its fiber network