Verizonn buying Frontier in $20B deal that helps bolster its fiber network

Verizon is buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to strengthnen its fiber network.

Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that the transaction will also help it in the areas of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Frontier has concentrated heavily on its fiber network capabilities over about the last four years, investing $4.1 billion upgrading and expanding its fiber network. It now gets more than half of its revenue from fiber products.

Frontier has 2.2 million fiber subscribers across 25 states. Verizon has approximately 7.4 million Fios connections in nine states and Washington, D.C.

Verizon will pay $38.50 for each Frontier share. The deal is expected to close in about 18 months. It still needs approval from Frontier shareholders.