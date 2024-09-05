Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Alex Morgan retires from professional soccer and is expecting her second child

Sep 5, 2024, 8:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Two-time Women’s World Cup champion Alex Morgan announced she is pregnant with her second child and is retiring from professional soccer.

The 35-year-old Morgan will play her final match with her club team, the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League, on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium.

In addition to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, Morgan also won a gold medal with the United States at the 2012 London Olympics. She first joined the national team in 2009.

“I grew up on this team, it was so much more than soccer,” Morgan said in a statement. “It was the friendships and the unwavering respect and support among each other, the relentless push for global investment in women’s sports, and the pivotal moments of success both on and off the field. I am so incredibly honored to have borrowed the crest for more than 15 years. I learned so much about myself in that time and so much of that is a credit to my teammates and our fans. I feel immense pride in where this team is headed, and I will forever be a fan of the USWNT.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

National News

Mark Gorman holds a candle during a candlelight vigil for the slain students and teachers at Apalac...

Associated Press

What to know about the 2 students and 2 teachers killed in a Georgia school shooting

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A 14-year-old Georgia high school student has been charged as an adult with using an assault-style rifle to kill two students and two teachers in the hallway outside his algebra classroom, according to authorities. The shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, about an hour’s drive from Atlanta, was the latest […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Election 2024 Latest: Trump and Harris focus on tax policy ahead of next week’s debate

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will debate for the first time next Tuesday as the presidential candidates fight to sway voters on the biggest stage in U.S. politics. The meeting comes just 75 days after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance triggered a political earthquake that ultimately forced him from the race. Ahead of that, […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A U.S. Food and Drug Administration building is seen behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the a...

Associated Press

5 takeaways from AP’s report on the big backlog of uninspected drug factories

WASHINGTON (AP) — As COVID-19 swept across the globe in early 2020, the Food and Drug Administration pulled most of its safety inspectors from the field, creating a massive backlog of uninspected pharmaceutical plants in the U.S. and overseas. Nearly five years later, The Associated Press wanted to assess the FDA’s performance in catching up […]

2 hours ago

(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Nearly 2,000 drug manufacturing plants are overdue for FDA inspections after COVID delays, AP finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators responsible for the safety of the U.S. drug supply are still struggling to get back to where they were in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic upended factory inspections in the U.S. and across the world, The Associated Press has found. An AP analysis of Food and Drug Administration data shows […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., speaks during a press briefing with...

Associated Press

Pentagon leaders head to Germany for the latest round of international talks on Ukraine military aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. military leaders will be in Germany to discuss Ukraine’s wartime needs as Russia has conducted one of its deadliest airstrikes in the conflict and Ukraine presses its offensive in Russia’s Kursk region. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will host a […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Verizonn buying Frontier in $20B deal that helps bolster its fiber network

Verizon is buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to strengthnen its fiber network. Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that the transaction will also help it in the areas of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. Frontier has concentrated heavily on its fiber network capabilities over about the last four years, investing $4.1 […]

5 hours ago

Alex Morgan retires from professional soccer and is expecting her second child