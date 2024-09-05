Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Maine law thwarts impact of school choice decision, lawsuit says

Sep 5, 2024, 9:14 AM

FILE - Olivia Carson, then a 15-year-old sophomore, of Glenburn, Maine, left, stands with her mothe...

FILE - Olivia Carson, then a 15-year-old sophomore, of Glenburn, Maine, left, stands with her mother Amy outside the Crosspoint Church-affiliated Bangor Christian Schools on August 28, 2018 in Bangor, Maine. (Gabor Degre/The Bangor Daily News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Gabor Degre/The Bangor Daily News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Christian school at the center of a Supreme Court decision that required Maine to include religious schools in a state tuition program is appealing a ruling upholding a requirement that all participating facilities abide by a state antidiscrimination law.

An attorney for Crosspoint Church in Bangor accused Maine lawmakers of applying the antidiscrimination law to create a barrier for religious schools after the hard-fought Supreme Court victory.

“The Maine Legislature largely deprived the client of the fruits of their victory by amending the law,” said David Hacker from First Liberty Institute, which filed the appeal this week to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston. “It’s engineered to target a specific religious group. That’s unconstitutional.”

The lawsuit is one of two in Maine that focus on the collision between the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling and the state law requiring that schools participating in the tuition program abide by the Maine Human Rights Act, which includes protections for LGBTQ students and faculty.

Another lawsuit raising the same issues was brought on behalf of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland; a Roman Catholic-affiliated school, St. Dominic’s Academy in Auburn, Maine; and parents who want to use state tuition funds to send their children to St. Dominic’s. That case is also being appealed to the 1st Circuit.

Both cases involved the same federal judge in Maine, who acknowledged that his opinions served as a prelude to a “more authoritative ruling” by the appeals court.

The lawsuits were filed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states cannot discriminate between secular and religious schools when providing tuition assistance to students in rural communities that don’t have a public high school. Before that ruling — in a case brought on behalf of three families seeking tuition for students to attend a Crosspoint-affiliated school — religious schools were excluded from the program.

The high court’s decision was hailed as a victory for school choice proponents but the impact in Maine has been small. Since the ruling, only one religious school, Cheverus High School, a Jesuit college preparatory school in Portland, has participated in the state’s tuition reimbursement plan, a state spokesperson said.

National News

Ladan Mohamed Ali, left, a Seattle woman who attempted to bribe a Minnesota juror with a bag of $12...

Associated Press

Woman pleads guilty to leaving cash bribe for Minnesota juror in COVID-19-related fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Seattle woman who attempted to bribe a Minnesota juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash in exchange for an acquittal in one of the country’s largest COVID-19-related fraud cases changed her plea to guilty in federal court Thursday. Ladan Mohamed Ali, 31, was accused of tracking a juror to her […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 Milwaukee police officers, suspect wounded during exchange of gunfire in apartment building

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three police officers were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant Thursday morning on a man inside a Milwaukee apartment building. The injuries suffered by the officers were not considered life-threatening, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told reporters in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred. Norman said the 35-year-old suspect was […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Construction begins on state-backed abortion clinic in New Mexico to serve neighboring states

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Construction is getting underway on a state-funded reproductive health and abortion clinic in southern New Mexico that will cater to local residents and people who travel from neighboring states such as Texas and Oklahoma with major restrictions on abortion, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday. Construction of the clinic will […]

26 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference at the Government Press office...

Associated Press

Netanyahu gives a starkly different take on Biden administration’s hopes for a Gaza deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were sharply at odds Thursday over prospects of reaching a deal for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release, with Netanyahu saying it was “exactly inaccurate” that a breakthrough was close. “There’s not a deal in the making,” Netanyahu said in an interview with […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - This undated Yewdall family photo provided by attorney James Pepper shows Cheryl Yewdall, a ...

Associated Press

Investigators will test DNA found on a wipe removed from a care home choking victim’s throat

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office plans to test DNA from a hair found on a wipe that was pulled from the throat of a woman who lived at a care home for people with developmental difficulties. The testing is part of a renewed criminal investigation into Cheryl Yewdall’s choking death in Philadelphia nearly three years […]

55 minutes ago

FILE - State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan works on the legislative floor of the Nebraska State Capitol duri...

Associated Press

Women lawmakers take the lead in shaping policy in Nebraska. Advocates hope other states follow.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — When Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen called a recent special legislative session to address soaring property taxes, it was women who largely stepped up to both advance parts of his main bill and to block his unpopular plans to raise sales and excises taxes to pay for it. Women hold little more […]

1 hour ago

Maine law thwarts impact of school choice decision, lawsuit says