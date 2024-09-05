Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Orano USA to build a multibillion-dollar uranium enrichment facility in eastern Tennessee

Sep 5, 2024, 10:01 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — A France-based company that specializes in nuclear power and renewable energy has selected a site in eastern Tennessee to build a multibillion-dollar centrifuge uranium enrichment facility, Gov. Bill Lee announced.

The project was unveiled Wednesday in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where the 750,000-square-foot center for Orano USA will be built.

“Tennessee is the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, and we are proud to partner with Orano to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth and greater opportunity for Tennesseans,” Lee said in a statement.

State officials did not release how much Orano USA will invest in the new site, but the project is expected to bring in 300 jobs.

Jean-Luc Palayer, CEO and president of Orano USA, said the next steps would involve securing “available federal support and customer commitments” and also obtaining a license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“Today we celebrate this major milestone towards bringing a new enrichment facility online to help meet our country’s need for an increased, secure domestic nuclear fuel supply,” Palayer added.

According to Knox News, the city of Oak Ridge, Roane County and the state’s nuclear fund will each contribute $5 million to help cover the cost of the utility preparations for the site.

The announcement in Tennessee comes after President Joe Biden signed off on legislation in May designed to end the import of enriched uranium from Russia. The new law also released around $2.7 billion to expand the domestic uranium fuel industry.

About 12% of the uranium used to produce electricity at U.S. nuclear power plants is imported from Russia, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“Energy independence will be critical to our nation’s success,” said Senate Speaker Randy McNally, a Republican from Oak Ridge who also serves as lieutenant governor. “The development and expansion of clean and efficient nuclear power is the path to that independence.”

