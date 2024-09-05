Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Rare but deadly mosquito disease has New England hotspots warning against going out at night

Sep 5, 2024, 11:00 AM

FILE — A Cattail mosquito is held up for inspection Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2010, at the Maine Medica...

FILE — A Cattail mosquito is held up for inspection Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2010, at the Maine Medical Center Research Institute, in South Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A rare but deadly mosquito-spread disease is posing a serious threat in parts of New England, health officials warn, prompting the cancellation of some events and changes to sports schedules to avoid bites by infected bugs.

Eastern equine encephalitis, which can cause symptoms including vomiting and seizures, infected a New Hampshire resident who later died, health officials reported last week. With two human cases reported in Massachusetts and one in Vermont this summer, officials are making changes to bring people inside before dusk, when mosquitos are most active.

Oktoberfest was canceled in Burlington, Vermont’s largest city, and schools in some New England schools are scheduling sports practices around peak mosquito hours.

Although rare, eastern equine encephalitis is very serious and about 30% of people who become infected die, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Survivors can suffer lifelong mental and physical disabilities. People over 50 years old and under 15 seem to be at greatest risk for severe illness, according to the CDC.

“Vermont data, and current virus activity around New England, shows we need to take the threat of EEE very seriously,” Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner, said in a statement last week.

In Vermont, much higher numbers of mosquitos are testing positive for the virus than in past years, and residents in high-risk communities are being told to avoid the outdoors at night until the first hard frost kills mosquitoes, the health department said.

A weekly outdoor evening festival with live music, food and drinks at Burlington’s Intervale was also canceled last week and Thursday night “for the safety of our staff and our community,” organizers said.

In Massachusetts, the town of Plymouth is closing its parks and fields each evening and at least four other towns are urging people to avoid going outdoors at night. In a 2019 outbreak in Massachusetts, six people died among 12 confirmed cases. The outbreak continued the following year with five more cases and another death.

There are no vaccines or treatment for the disease. Only a few cases are reported in the U.S. each year, with most infections found in the eastern and Gulf Coast states, according to the CDC.

National News

FILE - This undated Yewdall family photo provided by attorney James Pepper shows Cheryl Yewdall, a ...

Associated Press

Investigators will test DNA found on a wipe removed from a care home choking victim’s throat

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office plans to test DNA from a hair found on a wipe that was pulled from the throat of a woman who lived at a care home for people with developmental difficulties. The testing is part of a renewed criminal investigation into Cheryl Yewdall’s choking death in Philadelphia nearly three years […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan works on the legislative floor of the Nebraska State Capitol duri...

Associated Press

Women lawmakers take the lead in shaping policy in Nebraska. Advocates hope other states follow.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — When Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen called a recent special legislative session to address soaring property taxes, it was women who largely stepped up to both advance parts of his main bill and to block his unpopular plans to raise sales and excises taxes to pay for it. Women hold little more […]

16 minutes ago

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during ...

Associated Press

Jannik Sinner plays Jack Draper in the US Open semifinals weeks after a doping exoneration

NEW YORK (AP) — Six months after Jannik Sinner failed two drug tests, and 2 1/2 weeks after he was exonerated because he said trace amounts of an anabolic steroid entered his system unintentionally via a massage, the No. 1-ranked man in tennis will play in the U.S. Open semifinals. His doping case, which raised […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

FBI searches the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City’s mayor

NEW YORK (AP) — FBI agents this week searched the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a person familiar with the matter. FBI agents seized electronic devices Wednesday from the homes of Phillip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety, and Sheena Wright, the first […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez speaks during a rally to protect kids online on Cap...

Associated Press

New Mexico attorney general sues company behind Snapchat alleging child sexual extortion on the site

AP Technology Writer (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the company behind Snapchat, alleging that site’s design and policies foster the sharing of child sexual abuse material and facilitate child sexual exploitation. Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed the lawsuit against Snap Inc. Thursday in state court in Santa Fe. In […]

47 minutes ago

FILE - This Sept. 2021 image provided by Jennifer Buta shows Jordan DeMay, who was 17 years old whe...

Associated Press

2 Nigerian brothers sentenced for sextortion that led to teen’s death

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers from Nigeria were sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to sexually extorting teenage boys and young men across the U.S., including a 17-year-old from Michigan who took his own life. A federal judge sentenced Samuel Ogoshi, 24, and Samson Ogoshi, 21, after hearing […]

1 hour ago

Rare but deadly mosquito disease has New England hotspots warning against going out at night