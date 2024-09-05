Close
Michigan newlyweds are charged after groomsman is struck and killed by SUV

Sep 5, 2024, 10:32 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A newlywed couple has been charged in the death of a groomsman who was struck by a vehicle on the wedding day, authorities in Michigan said Thursday.

The groom, James Shirah, was at the wheel when the SUV hit Terry Taylor Jr. in Flint on Aug. 30, police said.

“After the wedding (Taylor) was involved in an argument, which led to him being intentionally struck by a large SUV that was traveling at a high rate of speed,” police said.

Shirah, 22, was charged with second-degree murder. The Genesee County public defender office said Thursday that an attorney hadn’t been assigned yet to the case.

Police described Taylor, 29, as a groomsman.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” said David Leyton, who is in his 20th year as county prosecutor. “I’ve seen people running over other people but not so soon after a wedding.”

Leyton, citing the police report, said the wedding was at a pizzeria. The argument occurred at a house where the celebration continued.

Taylor was in the street in front of the house when he was hit by the SUV, Leyton said.

The bride and groom left the scene and didn’t go to police until the next day, he added, making it “more difficult to unravel what happened.”

Shirah was being held in jail without bond. His 21-year-old wife was charged with being an accessory. She posted bond Wednesday.

