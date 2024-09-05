Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

An inspiration to inmates, country singer Jelly Roll performs at Oregon prison

Sep 5, 2024, 11:54 AM

FILE - Jelly Roll performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by...

FILE - Jelly Roll performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Country singer Jelly Roll has been playing sold-out shows across the U.S. as part of his “Beautifully Broken” tour. But earlier this week, his venue wasn’t a massive arena: it was the Oregon State Penitentiary.

The award-winning artist posted a video and photos of his visit to the Salem prison on Instagram, showing him singing a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” and signing autographs for people incarcerated at the prison.

According to Jelly Roll, it was the first live music in the prison yard in 20 years.

“I am a firm believer that if we commit crimes we should do our time and be held accountable for our actions, but I also believe that every human deserves love no matter how bad of a decision they have made,” he wrote on Instagram.

Jelly Roll, who was incarcerated in his youth, said he wrote his first song while behind bars.

“It never feels better than to come back behind a wall and sing a song for y’all,” he told the crowd.

His lyrics often touch on his troubled past and issues of addiction, and in his video from the prison, one man speaks about how Jelly Roll’s music changed his life.

“I heard ‘Save Me’ on the radio, and I got clean that day,” the man said, referring to a song on Jelly Roll’s most recent album.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, began his musical career as a rapper before becoming an acclaimed country artist. In 2023, he won New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards.

“I remember being in a dark place and no one ever coming through and showing us any hope of changing the path of our lives,” he said. “It felt so good bringing a little light to such a dark place.”

National News

FILE - State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan works on the legislative floor of the Nebraska State Capitol duri...

Associated Press

Women lawmakers take the lead in shaping policy in Nebraska. Advocates hope other states follow.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — When Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen called a recent special legislative session to address soaring property taxes, it was women who largely stepped up to both advance parts of his main bill and to block his unpopular plans to raise sales and excises taxes to pay for it. Women hold little more […]

11 minutes ago

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during ...

Associated Press

Jannik Sinner plays Jack Draper in the US Open semifinals weeks after a doping exoneration

NEW YORK (AP) — Six months after Jannik Sinner failed two drug tests, and 2 1/2 weeks after he was exonerated because he said trace amounts of an anabolic steroid entered his system unintentionally via a massage, the No. 1-ranked man in tennis will play in the U.S. Open semifinals. His doping case, which raised […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

FBI searches the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City’s mayor

NEW YORK (AP) — FBI agents this week searched the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a person familiar with the matter. FBI agents seized electronic devices Wednesday from the homes of Phillip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety, and Sheena Wright, the first […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez speaks during a rally to protect kids online on Cap...

Associated Press

New Mexico attorney general sues company behind Snapchat alleging child sexual extortion on the site

AP Technology Writer (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the company behind Snapchat, alleging that site’s design and policies foster the sharing of child sexual abuse material and facilitate child sexual exploitation. Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed the lawsuit against Snap Inc. Thursday in state court in Santa Fe. In […]

42 minutes ago

FILE - This Sept. 2021 image provided by Jennifer Buta shows Jordan DeMay, who was 17 years old whe...

Associated Press

2 Nigerian brothers sentenced for sextortion that led to teen’s death

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers from Nigeria were sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to sexually extorting teenage boys and young men across the U.S., including a 17-year-old from Michigan who took his own life. A federal judge sentenced Samuel Ogoshi, 24, and Samson Ogoshi, 21, after hearing […]

1 hour ago

A protester holds up a placard during a rally staged by the East Colfax Community Collective to add...

Associated Press

Police deny Venezuela gang has taken over rundown apartment complex in Denver suburb

DENVER (AP) — Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora say a Venezuela street gang with a small presence in the city has not taken over a rundown apartment complex — yet the allegation continues to gain steam among conservatives and was amplified by former President Donald Trump in a Wednesday Fox News town hall […]

1 hour ago

An inspiration to inmates, country singer Jelly Roll performs at Oregon prison