Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

2 Nigerian brothers sentenced for sextortion that led to teen’s death

Sep 5, 2024, 12:16 PM

FILE - This Sept. 2021 image provided by Jennifer Buta shows Jordan DeMay, who was 17 years old when he killed himself after being targeted in an online extortion scheme in March 2022. (Jennifer Buta via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jennifer Buta via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers from Nigeria were sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to sexually extorting teenage boys and young men across the U.S., including a 17-year-old from Michigan who took his own life.

A federal judge sentenced Samuel Ogoshi, 24, and Samson Ogoshi, 21, after hearing emotional testimony from the parents and stepmother of Jordan DeMay, who was 17 when he killed himself at his family’s home in Marquette, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Ogoshis, both from Lagos, Nigeria, had previously been extradited from Nigeria to stand trial. The brothers each pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to sexually exploit teenage boys.

They were accused of running an international sextortion ring in which they posed as a woman, a scheme which resulted in DeMay’s March 2022 suicide. The siblings were accused of inducing DeMay to send a naked picture of himself and then extorting him. Federal prosecutors said their sextortion schemes targeted more than 100 victims, including DeMay.

“Today’s sentencing of Samuel and Samson Ogoshi sends a thundering message,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement. “To criminals who commit these schemes: you are not immune from justice. We will track you down and hold you accountable, even if we have to go half-way around the world to do so.”

Sexual extortion, or sextortion, involves persuading a person to send explicit photos online and then threatening to make the images public unless the victim pays money or engages in sexual favors. The offense has a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker, who also sentenced the Ogoshis to five years of supervision following their release, said he would decide what restitution the brothers must make once he receives additional information.

Before sentencing the brothers, Jonker said the case called for long sentences. He said both of the defendants had shown a “callous disregard for life,” while noting that the siblings had continued their sextortion scams even after learning that DeMay had killed himself.

“The continuation of the overall scheme even after there was certain knowledge that one individual, the individual in this case, took his own life points to the need for a high sentence,” the judge said during Samson Ogoshi’s sentencing hearing.

DeMay’s mother, Jennifer Buta, told the court during Samuel Ogoshi’s sentencing that her son’s death had left her “shattered to the core, infuriated and trapped in grief.” She said the last text her son sent her was “Mother I love you” — a text she awoke to and thought was endearing until she learned that Jordan had killed himself in his bedroom.

“What I thought was an endearing message from Jordan was his goodbye and his reassurance of his love for me,” Buta said. “I would never have imagined that while I was asleep both of the defendants hid behind their screens and tortured Jordan for hours while he was alone.”

DeMay’s stepmother, Jessica DeMay, said during her tearful testimony that she and Jordan’s other relatives will “never again experience pure joy” because every happy moment would be tainted by “a small cloud of sadness around it” that comes from Jordan’s death.

The teen’s father, John DeMay, told the court he is haunted by the image of “my son laying on his bed dead with a gunshot wound to his head.”

“Jordan was an amazing young man. He was resilient, he was smart, he was educated, he was an athlete. He was my only son. And you got to talk to him for the last time in his life. That’s horrifying to me,” he said.

Samuel Ogoshi’s attorney, Sean Tilton, said his client has cooperated with authorities and has written a letter of apology. He said Samuel Ogoshi is remorseful “and feels a tremendous sense of guilt of the loss of life in this case.”

Samson Ogoshi’s attorney, Julia Kelly, said during his sentencing that her client is “very remorseful” and that he was 18 when he began taking part in extortion and scam attempts. She said such scams are common in Lagos, Nigeria, and he saw those as a quick way to make money.

Kelly wrote in a court filing that “hundreds of people just like him were involved in similar scamming.”

“He was told who could get him a hacked account, how to make a fake profile, how to boost accounts and, because English is not his first language, was given a script of what to say,” she wrote.

National News

FILE - This undated Yewdall family photo provided by attorney James Pepper shows Cheryl Yewdall, a ...

Associated Press

Investigators will test DNA found on a wipe removed from a care home choking victim’s throat

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office plans to test DNA from a hair found on a wipe that was pulled from the throat of a woman who lived at a care home for people with developmental difficulties. The testing is part of a renewed criminal investigation into Cheryl Yewdall’s choking death in Philadelphia nearly three years […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan works on the legislative floor of the Nebraska State Capitol duri...

Associated Press

Women lawmakers take the lead in shaping policy in Nebraska. Advocates hope other states follow.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — When Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen called a recent special legislative session to address soaring property taxes, it was women who largely stepped up to both advance parts of his main bill and to block his unpopular plans to raise sales and excises taxes to pay for it. Women hold little more […]

18 minutes ago

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during ...

Associated Press

Jannik Sinner plays Jack Draper in the US Open semifinals weeks after a doping exoneration

NEW YORK (AP) — Six months after Jannik Sinner failed two drug tests, and 2 1/2 weeks after he was exonerated because he said trace amounts of an anabolic steroid entered his system unintentionally via a massage, the No. 1-ranked man in tennis will play in the U.S. Open semifinals. His doping case, which raised […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

FBI searches the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City’s mayor

NEW YORK (AP) — FBI agents this week searched the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a person familiar with the matter. FBI agents seized electronic devices Wednesday from the homes of Phillip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety, and Sheena Wright, the first […]

45 minutes ago

FILE - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez speaks during a rally to protect kids online on Cap...

Associated Press

New Mexico attorney general sues company behind Snapchat alleging child sexual extortion on the site

AP Technology Writer (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the company behind Snapchat, alleging that site’s design and policies foster the sharing of child sexual abuse material and facilitate child sexual exploitation. Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed the lawsuit against Snap Inc. Thursday in state court in Santa Fe. In […]

49 minutes ago

FILE - Jelly Roll performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by...

Associated Press

An inspiration to inmates, country singer Jelly Roll performs at Oregon prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Country singer Jelly Roll has been playing sold-out shows across the U.S. as part of his “Beautifully Broken” tour. But earlier this week, his venue wasn’t a massive arena: it was the Oregon State Penitentiary. The award-winning artist posted a video and photos of his visit to the Salem prison on […]

1 hour ago

2 Nigerian brothers sentenced for sextortion that led to teen’s death