NATIONAL NEWS

FBI searches the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City’s mayor

Sep 5, 2024, 12:39 PM | Updated: 1:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — FBI agents this week searched the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a person familiar with the matter.

FBI agents seized electronic devices Wednesday from the homes of Phillip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety, and Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor, said the person, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation. Agents also searched the home of Timothy Pearson, a former high-ranking official in the New York Police Department who now advises the mayor on public safety, the person said.

Spokespersons for the FBI and for Adams declined to comment.

Benjamin Brafman, an attorney for Phillip Banks, confirmed that a search was conducted on his client’s home early Wednesday, but declined to comment further.

The searches marked the latest sign of legal trouble in Adams’ administration. He is a first-term Democrat and former New York City police captain. In November, federal agents seized the mayor’s phones and iPad as he was leaving an event in Manhattan and raided the home of one of his top fundraisers. While Adams has denied any wrongdoing, he confirmed last month that he had received a subpoena from federal prosecutors.

Pearson is currently facing multiple lawsuits for allegedly sexually harassing female employees and is facing a separate investigation for his role in a brawl at a shelter for homeless migrants. A lawyer representing Pearson in the harassment suit did not immediately respond to a phone call.

Banks was previously named by federal prosecutors as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in an investigation into a police bribery scheme during the tenure of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration. Banks abruptly retired in 2014, but returned to city government after Adams took office in 2022.

Wright, the first deputy mayor, lives with her partner, David Banks, the city’s schools chancellor and brother of Phillip Banks. It was not immediately clear whether investigators also sought records related to David Banks.

A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department declined to comment.

