Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Navy secretary breaks law with political statements about presidential race, watchdog says

Sep 5, 2024, 10:49 AM

FILE - Nominee for Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks during a Senate Armed Services conf...

FILE - Nominee for Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks during a Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing July 13, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro broke the law by publicly endorsing the reelection of President Joe Biden and criticizing former President Donald Trump in several statements he made while on official duty overseas, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said Thursday.

In a report to the White House, the watchdog agency said Del Toro’s comments about the presidential election came in a BBC interview and when he was responding to questions after a speech in London. While he later reported the remarks, his unwillingness to take responsibility for them is troubling, the special counsel said.

The agency said Del Toro’s comments, which were made before Biden dropped out of the presidential race, violate the Hatch Act, which prohibits U.S. officials from engaging in political activity while they are on duty and from “using their official authority or influence to interfere with or affect the result of an election.”

“The United States and the world need the mature leadership of President Biden,” Del Toro said in response to a question after giving a speech at the Royal United Services Institute in late January. He added, “We cannot afford to have a president who aligns himself with autocratic dictators and rulers whose interpretation of democratic principles is suspicious (at) best.”

Later, during an interview on “BBC News Sunday,” Del Toro was asked about his comments on Trump’s democratic principles. Del Toro responded that in the past, Republican and Democratic presidents abided by core American values and protected democracy.

“When you have someone who doesn’t align to those core principles, it makes you wonder, you know, should you be supporting that individual?” he said.

Del Toro was asked, “You said he had a suspicious attitude to democracy?” And the Navy secretary responded, “Absolutely so.”

Several days later, Del Toro self-reported the blunder to the special counsel, saying his intention was to focus on the importance of strong international alliances. But, he added, “In retrospect, I believe my response should have been delivered more broadly without reference to specific candidates.”

In a separate written response to the watchdog’s findings, the secretary’s lawyer, Michael Bromwich, said Del Toro’s remarks were “spontaneous and unpremeditated” and did not constitute a violation of the Hatch Act. Bromwich said Del Toro was responding to questions and did not directly speak Trump’s name.

Special counsel Hampton Dellinger said in his report that Del Toro “crossed a legal line.” And he said the secretary’s “unwillingness to acknowledge a mistake is striking” and troubling.

Asked about the violation, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said at a briefing that the department is reviewing the report. She added that “it’s important that we maintain the trust and confidence of the American people, which requires us to avoid any action that could imply the support of any political party, candidate or campaign.”

Navy Capt. Clay Doss said in a statement that the service got a copy of the report Thursday and “this matter will be addressed through the appropriate process.”

Dellinger said he appreciates that Del Toro reported the comments, “but this fact alone should not absolve him.” Del Toro has also issued his own directive for his Navy force, Dellinger said, noting that “it is more important than ever for us to remember that the DON (Department of the Navy) is an apolitical body. …. Public trust and confidence depend on this.”

The findings come after two Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the Pentagon’s top two leaders in August, pressing them to ensure the military is not swept up in politics during the presidential election.

Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted and fined up to $1,000, though few penalties are ever levied against federal employees.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

National News

FILE - New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams talks during a news conference at his office, J...

Associated Press

Louisiana legislators grill New Orleans DA for releasing people convicted of violent crimes

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana legislators interrogated New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams over reform policies that have allowed several hundred people to have their convictions voided or sentences reduced in the past few years, during a fiery Senate hearing Thursday at the state capitol. Conservative lawmakers, Republican Attorney General Liz Murrill and several […]

3 minutes ago

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign event, Thursday, S...

Associated Press

JD Vance says school shootings are a ‘fact of life,’ calls for better security

PHOENIX (AP) — School shootings are a “fact of life,” so the U.S. needs to harden security to prevent more carnage like the shooting this week that left four dead in Georgia, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance said Thursday. “If these psychos are going to go after our kids we’ve got to be prepared […]

21 minutes ago

Artist Kevin Kresse, who sculpted a statue of Johnny Cash destined for the U.S. Capitol, laughs wit...

Associated Press

The ‘Man in Black’ heads to Washington: Arkansas’ Johnny Cash statue is on its way to the US Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A statue depicting Johnny Cash departed Arkansas for Washington on Thursday, as state officials gave the bronze figure a send-off toward its new home at the U.S. Capitol. A small crowd that included members of Cash’s family gathered outside Arkansas’ Capitol to watch as the statue — safely enclosed in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NBA legend Charles Barkley promises $1M donation to New Orleans school

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NBA legend Charles Barkley has made the first of 10 promised donations to a New Orleans school where two of its students made mathematical history in 2023. St. Mary’s Academy, an all-girls Catholic high school in the eastern part of the city, received Barkley’s $100,000 gift last Friday. “We are forever […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Abortion rights supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix...

Associated Press

Missouri judge says abortion-rights measure summary penned by GOP official is misleading

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge ruled Thursday that an anti-abortion GOP official used misleading language to summarize a ballot question designed to restore abortion rights in the state. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker threw out a description of the amendment as written by the office of Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A Christian school appeals its ban on competing after it objected to a transgender player

A Vermont Christian school that is barred from participating in the state sports league after it withdrew its high school girls basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender student was playing on the opposing team has taken its case to a federal appeals court. Mid Vermont Christian School, of Quechee, forfeited the Feb. […]

2 hours ago

Navy secretary breaks law with political statements about presidential race, watchdog says