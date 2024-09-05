Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

3 Milwaukee police officers, suspect wounded during exchange of gunfire in apartment building

Sep 5, 2024, 1:58 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three police officers were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant Thursday morning on a man inside a Milwaukee apartment building.

The injuries suffered by the officers were not considered life-threatening, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told reporters in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

Norman said the 35-year-old suspect was wanted on charges that included being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic violence-related false imprisonment and sexual assault.

Officers had attempted communicating with the man when he started shooting at them around 11:38 a.m., Norman said.

“Our officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect,” Norman continued. “After the gunfire ceased, officers continued communication with the suspect.”

The man, whose name was not released, eventually surrendered two firearms with high-capacity extended magazines and was arrested. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds. Norman said he not immediately certain if the man had been shot by officers or on the extent of the officers’ wounds.

The wounded officers — ages 49, 44 and 43 — are members of the police department’s Special Investigation Division. Each has more than 19 years of service as a police officer, Norman said.

Four officers fired their weapons and will be placed on routine administrative duty as the shooting is investigated, said the chief, adding that the shooting was captured on police body cameras.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called Thursday for an end to gun violence in the city.

“What happened here was a travesty and it should not have happened,” Johnson told reporters. “Even though the officers were injured here, this wasn’t just an attack on them. This was an attack on the entire Milwaukee Police Department. This was an attack on the entire city of Milwaukee. This is an attack on everybody in this community who wants to have safety in our community.”

National News

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign event, Thursday, S...

Associated Press

JD Vance says school shootings are a ‘fact of life,’ calls for better security

PHOENIX (AP) — School shootings are a “fact of life,” so the U.S. needs to harden security to prevent more carnage like the shooting this week that left four dead in Georgia, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance said Thursday. “If these psychos are going to go after our kids we’ve got to be prepared […]

15 minutes ago

Artist Kevin Kresse, who sculpted a statue of Johnny Cash destined for the U.S. Capitol, laughs wit...

Associated Press

The ‘Man in Black’ heads to Washington: Arkansas’ Johnny Cash statue is on its way to the US Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A statue depicting Johnny Cash departed Arkansas for Washington on Thursday, as state officials gave the bronze figure a send-off toward its new home at the U.S. Capitol. A small crowd that included members of Cash’s family gathered outside Arkansas’ Capitol to watch as the statue — safely enclosed in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NBA legend Charles Barkley promises $1M donation to New Orleans school

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NBA legend Charles Barkley has made the first of 10 promised donations to a New Orleans school where two of its students made mathematical history in 2023. St. Mary’s Academy, an all-girls Catholic high school in the eastern part of the city, received Barkley’s $100,000 gift last Friday. “We are forever […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Abortion rights supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix...

Associated Press

Missouri judge says abortion-rights measure summary penned by GOP official is misleading

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge ruled Thursday that an anti-abortion GOP official used misleading language to summarize a ballot question designed to restore abortion rights in the state. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker threw out a description of the amendment as written by the office of Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A Christian school appeals its ban on competing after it objected to a transgender player

A Vermont Christian school that is barred from participating in the state sports league after it withdrew its high school girls basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender student was playing on the opposing team has taken its case to a federal appeals court. Mid Vermont Christian School, of Quechee, forfeited the Feb. […]

2 hours ago

Flowers, candles and photos were placed near Mamta Kafle Bhatt's mailbox in Manassas Park, Va., Thu...

Associated Press

Husband of missing Virginia woman to head to trial in early 2025

MANASSAS, Virginia (AP) — When Mamta Kafle Bhatt disappeared in late July, members of her local community in northern Virginia and her family in her native Nepal banded together to try to figure out what happened to her. They posted on social media, hosted community events and held a rally for the 28-year-old mother and […]

2 hours ago

3 Milwaukee police officers, suspect wounded during exchange of gunfire in apartment building