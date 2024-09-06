Have you ever seen the video of all the guys dancing to the different NFL theme songs? That’s gonna be me this weekend enjoying the return of pro football, however, the Hawks returning to Lumen Field on Sunday is only one of many things going on this weekend.

It’s the 25th anniversary of SketchFest Seattle this weekend and you can catch three nights of sketch comedy at the Market Theater. The event’s website calls it the world’s original sketch comedy festival and will feature groups from across the country. Single-show tickets will set you back $15 or you can see the whole weekend for $50. Get more details on SketchFest’s website.

We’ve heard a lot about brew fests and beer, but what about a celebration of cider? That’s going down this weekend at the Cider Summit Seattle in South Lake Union. The event is Friday and Saturday and will highlight around 150 ciders from 40 different producers. Get there early on Saturday for the pre-opening cider-cheese-charcuterie hosted tasting

If you want to learn more about how cider is made, head to Fort Nisqually for the Traditional Harvest Festival. There you can harvest apples and make cider, do crafts with the family and try some food of the past. If you are someone who makes their own jam or jelly, enter it into the competitions. More details can be found on Metro Parks Tacoma’s website.

In Georgetown, there’s an Italian Street Festival this weekend. The San Gennaro Festival will take place on South Angelo Street and will have Italian food and other goodies, a beer and wine garden, fun for the kids and of course live music. If you want to see the parade procession that is 11 a.m. on Saturday. One of the kids’ activities is the Kids Talent Show on Saturday. Don’t worry about admission, cause it is free. Sign up for that and get more details on San Gennaro Festival’s website.

In Lakewood, the Fiesta De La Familia is on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and will have food, hands-on crafts, live music and a horse dancing performance. There will be tons of things to do with the kids and the children’s parade at 3 p.m. Get more details on the City of Lakewood’s website.

Everyone loves a good cat video, so why not see some of the best cat videos at a very cool local movie theater, the Grand Illusion. These won’t just be the classic cat videos, there will be animations and music videos, and it’s for a good cause too. A portion of ticket sales will be sent to help local cats in need and there will be information about adopting a cat if interested. Get details on the Grand Illusion’s website.

Saturday in Bellevue is the Ukrainian International Festival. The website says it is the largest Ukrainian cultural event on the west coast authentic Ukrainian food, opportunities to learn about Ukranian customs, stage performances and plenty more! Get details on the Pacific Ukraine Society’s website.

The Festal program at Seattle Center features Hawaiian Culture during this weekend’s event. The Love Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival is on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Eat Hawaiian foods, do crafts to create ornaments and lots more. Details are available on the Seattle Center’s website.

And of course, as I mentioned at the start, the Seahawks are back in town and taking on my Denver Broncos this Sunday at Lumen Field. Are you ready for some football?!

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle Morning News.” If you you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let him know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.