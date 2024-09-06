Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Asian shares trade mixed amid caution ahead of key US employment report

Sep 5, 2024, 7:52 PM | Updated: 8:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares traded mixed Friday ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. jobs report that’s expected to influence how the U.S. Federal Reserve will move on interest rates.

Trading was cautious in Asia amid lingering worries about a possible recession in the U.S. The job market report, set for release later in the day, is key, possibly dictating how big of a cut to interest rates the Federal Reserve will deliver at its next meeting later this month.

After keeping its main interest rate at a two-decade high to stifle inflation, the Fed has hinted it’s about to begin cutting rates to keep the economy from sliding into a recession.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed in morning trading, gaining less than 0.1% to 36,657.79. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% to 7,998.00, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.8% to 2,529.31. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.3% to 2,797.15. Trading was halted in Hong Kong because of an approaching typhoon.

On Wall Street, most stocks fell Thursday following a mixed round of data on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% for a third straight drop, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 219 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq composite held up better than the rest of the market, adding 0.3% thanks to gains for Tesla and a handful of other Big Tech stocks.

Treasury yields also slipped a bit in the bond market following the mixed economic reports. One report suggested U.S. companies slowed their hiring last month, falling short of forecasts, while another found fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected.

A separate report said growth for businesses in the finance, health care and other services industries was stronger last month than expected.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 3.73% from 3.76% late Wednesday. It’s down from 4.70% in April, which is a significant move for the bond market.

The two-year Treasury yield was 3.74%, just above the 10-year yield.

Verizon’s stock slipped 0.4% after it announced it is buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to strengthen its fiber network. Tesla rose 4.9% after laying out a roadmap for upcoming artificial-intelligence developments, including the possibility of full self-driving in Europe and China.

All told, the S&P 500 dipped 16.66 points to 5,503.41. The Dow dropped 219.22 to 40,755.75, and the Nasdaq composite rose 43.36 to 17,127.66.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 11 cents to $69.26 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 11 cents to $72.80 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged down to 143.22 Japanese yen from 143.40 yen, The euro cost $1.1113, little changed from $1.1112.

___

AP Writer Stan Choe contributed. Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

World

Pope Francis leads the holy mass at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept...

Associated Press

Pope heads to Papua New Guinea after final Mass in Indonesia before an overflow crowd of 100,000

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Indonesia on Friday after celebrating Mass before an overflow crowd of 100,000, a final celebration before heading to Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his 11-day journey through Southeast Asia and Oceania. The 87-year-old pope had no official events Friday beyond a […]

2 hours ago

A pack of Trofodermin, a medical product meant for treating cuts and scrapes, which contains the an...

Associated Press

US Open: The spray that caused Jannik Sinner’s failed drug tests has ‘DOPING’ warning

ROME (AP) — The word “DOPING” is printed in capital letters inside a red circle with a slash through it on the box containing the over-the-counter spray sold in Italy that caused No. 1-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner to fail two drug tests in March. Sinner was cleared last month and will play Jack Draper […]

9 hours ago

A man walks near armored vehicles of Kenyan police officers part of a UN-backed multinational in Po...

Associated Press

Blinken arrives in Haiti to show US support for fighting gang violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Thursday in Haiti to reaffirm the U.S. government’s commitment to a multinational mission to fight gangs in the Caribbean country and push for long-awaited general elections. Some 400 Kenyan police have been deployed to Haiti to lead a U.N.-backed mission to quell gang violence […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

The first 100,000 doses of mpox vaccine reach Congo. But it’s a fraction of what is needed

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The first batch of mpox vaccine arrived in Congo’s capital on Thursday, the country’s authorities said, three weeks after the World Health Organization declared mpox outbreaks in 12 African countries a global emergency. The 100,000 doses of the MVA-BN vaccine, manufactured by the Danish company Bavarian Nordic, have been donated by […]

15 hours ago

FILE -Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda, Jan. 20, 20...

Associated Press

Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner over a land dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80% of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33. A spokesperson at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city, Owen Menach, confirmed Cheptegei’s death on Thursday. Menach […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Girls train for boxing at Ahmed Qayed school, where Olympic boxer Imane Khelif trained as a ...

Associated Press

Imane Khelif’s Olympic gold inspires Algerian girls to take up boxing

AIN TAYA, Algeria (AP) — In the weeks since Algeria’s Imane Khelif won an Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing, athletes and coaches in the North African nation say national enthusiasm is inspiring newfound interest in the sport, particularly among women. Khelif’s image is practically everywhere, featured in advertisements at airports, on highway billboards and […]

22 hours ago

Asian shares trade mixed amid caution ahead of key US employment report