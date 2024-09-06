Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A Capitol rioter hawked Jan. 6 merchandise from jail. The judge who sentenced him was disturbed

Sep 6, 2024, 12:02 AM | Updated: 7:00 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — From jail, Shane Jenkins helped sell T-shirts, tote bags and other merchandise promoting the notion that he and other rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol are political prisoners unjustly held in pretrial detention.

That disturbed the judge who sentenced the Texas man to seven years in prison for storming the Capitol, trying to smash a widow with a metal tomahawk and hurling makeshift weapons at police officers guarding the building on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta assured Jenkins that he wasn’t getting punished for his political beliefs.

“And what bothers me about this notion of being (a) political prisoner is it continues to fuel the lie that somehow an election was stolen, that somehow people who are being charged because of their actions and not their beliefs are the victims. That is false,” the judge told Jenkins.

Mehta is among several judges presiding over the nearly 1,500 riot cases in Washington who have pushed back on false narratives being spread about the Jan. 6 attack and the idea that the rioters are being treated unfairly by the criminal justice system.

“Twelve people looked at the same evidence that people who are here today just saw,” Mehta told Jenkins at his sentencing. “And it’s hard for me to believe anybody could come to any other conclusion. It’s all on video.”

A jury convicted Jenkins last year of charges including obstructing an official proceeding, the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress called to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory over Trump.

Prosecutors argued that Jenkins played a pivotal role in the attack. He struck a windowpane six times with the spike end of the tomahawk before another rioter stepped in to break the window.

“Are we going in or not?” he shouted at the crowd.

Destroying the window allowed rioters to enter a conference room, where they made improvised weapons from the broken parts of wooden furniture. Mob members used the furniture pieces to attack police officers guarding an entrance in a tunnel on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace.

Jenkins told the judge he never would have been at the Capitol if he “had any inkling things were going to go the way they did” and regrets not doing more to “de-escalate the situation.”

“Things definitely got out of hand,” Jenkins said before the judge handed down his sentence. “I did get caught up in the heat of the moment, but I never had a malicious plan or intent. There was never any premeditated anything to January 6th for me.”

A website promotes Jenkins as the founder of a group that seeks to “shed light on the January 6th defendants and the treatment they have faced from the government.” The website hawked apparel with Jan. 6-themed slogans, including “Free the J6 political prisoners” and “Want my vote? Help the J6ers.”

Defense attorney Kyle Singhal told The Associated Press that he believes that Jenkins’ views on Jan. 6 have evolved, and his client wouldn’t consider himself a political prisoner or a hostage today.

National News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign ev...

Associated Press

Election 2024 Latest: Trump heads to North Carolina, Harris campaign says it raised $361M

Donald Trump is returning to the battleground state of North Carolina Friday to address a meeting of the Fraternal Order of Police as he tries to portray himself as tougher on crime than his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the campaign’s closing months. Meanwhile, Harris’ campaign announced Friday that it raised $361 million […]

26 minutes ago

FILE — Pedestrians walk past the Rhode Island Statehouse, March 1, 2020, in Providence, R.I. (AP ...

Associated Press

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Rhode Island’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than five months after weighing in on the presidential matchup, Rhode Island voters will choose which candidates will face off in this fall’s U.S. Senate election. Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse faces a primary challenge from Mike Costa, a former Republican candidate for governor who lives in Bristol. Costa, now running in […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The New Hampshire statehouse is pictured, June 2, 2019, in Concord. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer, F...

Associated Press

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New Hampshire’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire is among the smallest states in the country, but its state primaries on Tuesday have enough intrigue to fill a much larger state. The New England state has an independent streak that makes it hard to categorize as red or blue. While it has voted for the Democratic presidential candidate […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Delaware Gov. John Carney exits Vice President Kamala Harris campaign headquarters, July 22,...

Associated Press

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Delaware’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Delaware’s most prominent elected official, President Joe Biden, may have upended the presidential race in July when he dropped his bid for a second term, but it’s the impending departures of two other prominent Democratic officeholders, Gov. John Carney and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, that are having ripple effects throughout the ballot […]

3 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waving to media members as she arrives...

Associated Press

Harris raised $361 million in August from nearly 3 million donors, campaign says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris raised well more than double what former President Donald Trump took in from donors in August, her campaign announced Friday, saying it raised $361 million from nearly 3 million donors in her first full month as a candidate. Trump’s team had announced Wednesday he brought in $130 million […]

5 hours ago

President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, after travel...

Associated Press

Biden to sign order to prioritize federal grants for projects with higher worker wages and benefits

PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order for federal grants that would prioritize projects with labor agreements, wage standards, and benefits such as access to child care and apprenticeship programs. The Biden administration is trying to make the case that economic growth should flow out of better conditions […]

5 hours ago

A Capitol rioter hawked Jan. 6 merchandise from jail. The judge who sentenced him was disturbed