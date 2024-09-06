Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

A US mother accused of killing 2 of her children fights extradition in London

Sep 6, 2024, 7:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONDON (AP) — A U.S. mother’s extradition fight to avoid trial in the killings of her children hit a setback Friday as new evidence appeared to undermine her argument that sending her home from the U.K. would violate her rights.

Kimberlee Singler’s attorney had argued that sending her back to the U.S. would violate European human rights law, in part, because she faces a sentence of life in prison without parole in the U.S. state of Colorado if convicted of first-degree murder. Such a sentence would be inhuman because it offers no prospect for release even if she is rehabilitated.

Singler, 36, is accused of two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting and stabbings of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, and one count of attempted murder for slashing her 11-year-old daughter with a knife. She also faces three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.

Defense lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said that despite an option for a Colorado governor to commute her sentence at some point, it was “political suicide” to do so and experts found it hadn’t been done.

But just as Fitzgerald was winding up his argument on the final day of the three-day hearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Joel Smith rose to say he had evidence that former Gov. John Hickenlooper commuted first-degree murder sentences of six men in 2018.

Judge John Zani adjourned the hearing “in light of potentially important information” until Dec. 2 to allow lawyers to confirm a news report about the commutations and provide further arguments.

Singler, who had superficial knife wounds when she was found in her Colorado Springs apartment with her children Dec. 19, was initially considered a victim in what was reported as a burglary, police said. She tried to pin the attack on her ex-husband, who she was in a custody battle with.

But her husband had a solid alibi, prosecutors said. He had been driving a truck at the time that had GPS tracking.

The daughter who survived her attack initially told police that a man who entered their home from the patio had attacked them.

But after recovering from her wounds and being transferred to a foster home, she told a caretaker her mother was the culprit.

The girl said her mom gave the children milk with a powdery substance to drink and told them to close their eyes as she guided them into her sibling’s bedroom, Smith said.

Singler cut her neck and, as the girl begged her to stop, she slashed her again. The girl said her mother had a gun.

“The defendant told her that god was telling her to do it, and that the children’s father would take them away,” Smith said.

Police found Aden Wentz, 7, and Elianna “Ellie” Wentz, 9, dead when in the apartment. Smith said the two had been shot and stabbed.

A gun, knife and empty bottles of sleeping pills were found in the house.

Singler denies attacking her children, said Fitzgerald, who represented Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in his long extradition fight to face espionage charges in the U.S.

Singler is concerned her daughter’s statement against her was coerced and that the crimes weren’t fully investigated, Fitzgerald said.

After her daughter changed her story, police sought to arrest Singler on Dec. 26 but she had fled. She was arrested in London’s posh Chelsea neighborhood four days later.

Singler, who is in custody, was in the dock wearing a turquoise jacket and white top. She spoke publicly only to acknowledge that she understood why the hearing was being continued.

World

FILE - Residents displaced from a surge of violent attacks squat on blankets and in hastily made te...

Associated Press

UN-backed human rights experts seek wider arms embargo, ‘impartial force’ deployed to war-torn Sudan

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed human rights investigators on Friday urged the creation of an “independent and impartial force” to protect civilians in Sudan’s war, blaming both sides for war crimes including murder, mutilation and torture and warning that foreign governments that arm and finance them could be complicit. The fact-finding team, in their first report […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Asian shares trade mixed amid caution ahead of key US employment report

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares traded mixed Friday ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. jobs report that’s expected to influence how the U.S. Federal Reserve will move on interest rates. Trading was cautious in Asia amid lingering worries about a possible recession in the U.S. The job market report, set for release later in the […]

15 hours ago

Pope Francis leads the holy mass at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept...

Associated Press

Pope heads to Papua New Guinea after final Mass in Indonesia before an overflow crowd of 100,000

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Indonesia on Friday after celebrating Mass before an overflow crowd of 100,000, a final celebration before heading to Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his 11-day journey through Southeast Asia and Oceania. The 87-year-old pope had no official events Friday beyond a […]

15 hours ago

A pack of Trofodermin, a medical product meant for treating cuts and scrapes, which contains the an...

Associated Press

US Open: The spray that caused Jannik Sinner’s failed drug tests has ‘DOPING’ warning

ROME (AP) — The word “DOPING” is printed in capital letters inside a red circle with a slash through it on the box containing the over-the-counter spray sold in Italy that caused No. 1-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner to fail two drug tests in March. Sinner was cleared last month and will play Jack Draper […]

22 hours ago

A man walks near armored vehicles of Kenyan police officers part of a UN-backed multinational in Po...

Associated Press

Blinken arrives in Haiti to show US support for fighting gang violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Thursday in Haiti to reaffirm the U.S. government’s commitment to a multinational mission to fight gangs in the Caribbean country and push for long-awaited general elections. Some 400 Kenyan police have been deployed to Haiti to lead a U.N.-backed mission to quell gang violence […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

The first 100,000 doses of mpox vaccine reach Congo. But it’s a fraction of what is needed

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The first batch of mpox vaccine arrived in Congo’s capital on Thursday, the country’s authorities said, three weeks after the World Health Organization declared mpox outbreaks in 12 African countries a global emergency. The 100,000 doses of the MVA-BN vaccine, manufactured by the Danish company Bavarian Nordic, have been donated by […]

1 day ago

A US mother accused of killing 2 of her children fights extradition in London