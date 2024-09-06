Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump plans New York press conference after hearing appeal arguments in sexual abuse case

Sep 6, 2024, 8:06 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

E. Jean Carroll exits the New York Federal Court after former President Donald Trump appeared in co...

E. Jean Carroll exits the New York Federal Court after former President Donald Trump appeared in court, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is appearing in court on Friday, then holding a press conference afterward, as his lawyers argue that a $5 million verdict finding him liable of sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996 should be overturned.

It’s part of the sharply different approaches Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are taking before their Tuesday debate: The former president is staying in the public eye while Harris prepares in private with her advisers in Pittsburgh. That’s a reflection of their divergent campaign styles, with Trump frequently engaging with reporters — albeit often in friendly settings — while Harris has done just one interview and no press conferences since taking President Joe Biden’s place atop the Democratic ticket.

Trump plans to speak to reporters at his namesake tower in midtown New York after hearing appeal arguments in the Carroll case.

A Manhattan jury in May found Trump responsible for sexual abuse. Carroll says Trump attacked her in a department store dressing room, but the former president’s legal team says the verdict should be overturned because some evidence that was allowed during the trial should have been excluded while other evidence that should be excluded was allowed. He denies guilt.

In the midst of running for president and facing a series of other legal cases against him, Trump did not attend the Carroll trial and wasn’t there when the charges were read — though he assailed the verdict as “a disgrace” on his social media site.

Later Friday, he’s traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, to address the Fraternal Order of Police.

Carroll was one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment. She went public in a 2019 memoir. Trump denied it, saying he never encountered Carroll at the store and did not know her. He has called her a “nut job” who invented her story to sell a memoir.

Trump faces unprecedented criminal and civil jeopardy for a major-party nominee.

He has separately been convicted on 34 felony counts in a New York state case related to hush money payments allegedly made to a porn actor. The judge in that case is expected to decide Friday whether to postpone Trump’s sentencing.

Trump has also been ordered to pay steep civil fines for lying about his wealth for years.

And he’s still contending with cases alleging his mishandling of classified documents, his actions after the 2020 election and his activities during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — though none are likely to go to trial prior to Election Day.

National News

Image: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conferenc...

Associated Press

Judge delays Trump sentencing in hush money case until after November election

A judge agreed Friday to postpone the sentencing of Donald Trump in his hush money case until after the November election.

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds conviction of former Capitol police officer who tried to help rioter

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of a former U.S. Capitol police officer who tried to help a Virginia fisherman avoid criminal charges for joining a mob’s attack on the building that his law-enforcement colleagues defended on Jan. 6, 2021. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals […]

16 minutes ago

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republi...

Associated Press

Jessica Pegula will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women’s final Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in January, when Aryna Sabalenka was winning a second consecutive Australian Open title, Jessica Pegula was bowing out in the second round with a straight-set loss against someone ranked 51st. It wasn’t the first setback for Pegula, of course. There have been many of those through the years, from assorted […]

16 minutes ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a rally along the waterfront...

Associated Press

Walz says Gaza demonstrators are protesting for ‘all the right reasons’ while condemning Hamas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said Thursday that those protesting American support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza are doing so for “all the right reasons,” as the Democratic ticket looks to balance its support for Israel with the humanitarian plight of civilians in the war-torn enclave. Walz’ comments came in […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Jan. 30, 2024, at the S...

Associated Press

New review of police response to Maine mass shooting documents need for improvements

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine State Police released a report on Friday describing the lessons learned after the state’s largest mass shooting and making multiple recommendations for improvements in tactical response, incident management, training and other areas. The agency called the report an “after action review” and said one of its goals was to […]

32 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held ...

Associated Press

Judge delays Donald Trump’s sentencing in hush money case until after November election

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge agreed Friday to postpone Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money case until after the November election, granting him a hard-won reprieve as he navigates the aftermath of his criminal conviction and the homestretch of his presidential campaign. Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan, who is also weighing a defense […]

32 minutes ago

Trump plans New York press conference after hearing appeal arguments in sexual abuse case