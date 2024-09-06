Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Sports betting firm bet365 fined $33K for taking bets after outcomes were known

Sep 6, 2024, 8:37 AM

Odds for various sporting events are posted in a casino sports book in Atlantic City N.J. on March ...

Odds for various sporting events are posted in a casino sports book in Atlantic City N.J. on March 8, 2019. On Aug. 2, 2024, (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have levied a $33,000 fine on sports betting company bet365 for taking wagers on events in which the outcome was already known, and on games that were not approved for betting.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement revealed Wednesday that the company had numerous instances in which it mistakenly accepted bets on games in which a particular thing had already happened.

In one case, it took bets on a mixed martial arts match that had already been held a week earlier, and was being shown on tape.

The company did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday and Friday.

It was the second disciplinary action New Jersey regulators took against the British company in just over two months.

In July, the gaming enforcement division ordered bet365 to refund $519,000 to customers who won bets but were paid less than they were entitled to when the company unilaterally changed the odds when making the payouts.

In that case, the company told New Jersey regulators they changed the odds due to “obvious error.” But the acting head of the enforcement division noted that any company wanting to void or alter a payout must seek approval from the agency before doing so, adding bet365 did not do so.

The most recent fine involves events beginning on Feb. 3, 2022, when the start time of a college basketball game between Louisiana-Lafayette and Arkansas-Little Rock was moved up by an hour, but pre-match odds remained in place.

Similar pre-match odds were available two weeks later on a Honda Golf Classic event for four hours after it had started.

That same day, bet365 took bets on two mixed martial arts fights after they had concluded, according to the state.

In April of that year, bet365 took bets on a Professional Fighters League match that had already been held a week earlier, failing to confirm that the event had already taken place.

The company also took bets on unapproved events including European friendly soccer matches that were not approved for betting by New Jersey gambling regulators, and on the Rutgers University football team. Betting is prohibited on New Jersey college teams.

In most cases, bet365 voided the bets, totaling over $257,000, and returned the money that had been wagered to customers. But in one case, it unilaterally changed the odds before paying off winning bets without getting approval from regulators, the state said.

It offered several explanations to regulators for the mistakes, including human error in incorrectly loading event start times into the betting applications it used. It also said software did not function as designed in some cases.

The company told regulators it has retrained workers.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

National News

Image: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conferenc...

Associated Press

Judge delays Trump sentencing in hush money case until after November election

A judge agreed Friday to postpone the sentencing of Donald Trump in his hush money case until after the November election.

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds conviction of former Capitol police officer who tried to help rioter

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of a former U.S. Capitol police officer who tried to help a Virginia fisherman avoid criminal charges for joining a mob’s attack on the building that his law-enforcement colleagues defended on Jan. 6, 2021. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals […]

16 minutes ago

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republi...

Associated Press

Jessica Pegula will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women’s final Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in January, when Aryna Sabalenka was winning a second consecutive Australian Open title, Jessica Pegula was bowing out in the second round with a straight-set loss against someone ranked 51st. It wasn’t the first setback for Pegula, of course. There have been many of those through the years, from assorted […]

17 minutes ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a rally along the waterfront...

Associated Press

Walz says Gaza demonstrators are protesting for ‘all the right reasons’ while condemning Hamas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said Thursday that those protesting American support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza are doing so for “all the right reasons,” as the Democratic ticket looks to balance its support for Israel with the humanitarian plight of civilians in the war-torn enclave. Walz’ comments came in […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Jan. 30, 2024, at the S...

Associated Press

New review of police response to Maine mass shooting documents need for improvements

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine State Police released a report on Friday describing the lessons learned after the state’s largest mass shooting and making multiple recommendations for improvements in tactical response, incident management, training and other areas. The agency called the report an “after action review” and said one of its goals was to […]

32 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held ...

Associated Press

Judge delays Donald Trump’s sentencing in hush money case until after November election

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge agreed Friday to postpone Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money case until after the November election, granting him a hard-won reprieve as he navigates the aftermath of his criminal conviction and the homestretch of his presidential campaign. Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan, who is also weighing a defense […]

33 minutes ago

Sports betting firm bet365 fined $33K for taking bets after outcomes were known