Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New review of police response to Maine mass shooting documents need for improvements

Sep 6, 2024, 10:12 AM

FILE - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Jan. 30, 2024, at the S...

FILE - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine State Police released a report on Friday describing the lessons learned after the state’s largest mass shooting and making multiple recommendations for improvements in tactical response, incident management, training and other areas.

The agency called the report an “after action review” and said one of its goals was to identify areas for improvement stemming from the response to the Oct. 25, 2023, mass shooting that killed 18 people in Lewiston. One of the primary recommendations is that the state police incorporate new active-shooter training “for a more coordinated response during significant incidents and/or mass casualty incidents,” it states.

The shooting took place at a bowling alley and a bar and grille. The shooter was later revealed to be an Army reservist whose mental health had been deteriorating in the months before the attacks.

The New England State Police Administrators Compact will conduct an independent review of the report, the state police said. The report also details areas in which police met best practice standards, and terms the search for the gunman an “overall success.”

National News

FILE - Thousands attend the commissioning ceremony for the USS Manchester at the New Hampshire Stat...

Associated Press

Navy officer demoted after installing unauthorized satellite dish on warship to access internet

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy chief who wanted the internet so she and other enlisted officers could scroll social media, check sports scores and watch movies while deployed had an unauthorized Starlink satellite dish installed on a warship and lied to her commanding officer to keep it secret, according to investigators. Internet access […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

California man charged with killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats, ducks, parakeets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and other charges. Vicente Arroyo, 39, made his first court appearance Thursday after Monterey County Sheriff deputies arrested him earlier in the […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas Republican attorney general sues over voter registration efforts in Democrat strongholds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued two of the state’s largest counties to block efforts to register voters ahead of the November general election, drawing claims of voter suppression from state Democrats. Paxton announced Friday a lawsuit to block Travis County, which includes the state capital of Austin, from using […]

11 minutes ago

A capsized boat with a damaged hull is lifted out of the water by a Sea Tow Salvage Response Unit a...

Associated Press

1 of 2 missing victims of Labor Day boat crash found dead in Connecticut

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Authorities on Friday found the body of one of two men who remained missing four days after a boat carrying nine people crashed into a jetty along the Connecticut shoreline. State environmental conservation police officers located the body in the mouth of the Connecticut River between Old Saybrook and Old […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Abortion rights supporters in South Dakota blast state’s video of abortion laws

A newly released, state-produced video intended to help doctors comply with South Dakota’s strict abortion law isn’t specific enough to ensure health care professionals don’t violate the regulations and open themselves up for prosecution, a group of abortion rights supporters said Friday. But supporters of the video, which was mandated by the Legislature and funded […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - A sign at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. is shown on Oct. 8, 2010. (AP Photo/P...

Associated Press

Judge gives US regulators until December to propose penalties for Google’s illegal search monopoly

A federal judge on Friday gave the U.S. Justice Department until the end of the year to outline how Google should be punished for illegally monopolizing the internet search market and then prepare to present its case for imposing the penalties next spring. The loose-ended timeline sketched out by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came […]

21 minutes ago

New review of police response to Maine mass shooting documents need for improvements