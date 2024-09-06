Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

North Carolina GOP leaders reach spending deal to clear private school voucher waitlist

Sep 6, 2024, 10:58 AM

FILE - A group of children hold signs that say Keep Your Promise at the rally for private school sc...

FILE - A group of children hold signs that say Keep Your Promise at the rally for private school scholarships at Halifax Mall in Raleigh, N.C., on July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Makiya Seminera, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Makiya Seminera, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican House and Senate leaders said Friday that they’ve agreed with each other on a supplemental spending proposal that includes hundreds of millions of dollars to eliminate the state’s waitlist for private school vouchers.

The new proposal includes funding for Medicaid, broadband access and the implementation of a law that forces sheriffs to comply with federal immigration agents. Both chambers are scheduled to reconvene next week for a vote that will likely send the bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, whose expected veto can be overridden by the legislature’s GOP supermajorities.

The proposal sets aside an additional $463 million to clear the state’s Opportunity Scholarship Program waitlist, which experienced a surge in applications after the General Assembly eliminated income caps to qualify last year. Not enough money was initially earmarked to cover everyone, leaving about 55,000 children on the waitlist and many parents frustrated.

Lawmakers had failed to agree on a budget adjustment deal that included voucher funding before the legislative session ended in June.

The new proposal could enable waitlisted families to get retroactively reimbursed for spending on private schooling this fall, and lays out more spending to match demand through the early 2030s. About $25 million in recurring funds will go to providing private school scholarships to children with disabilities.

Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore issued statements describing the Opportunity Scholarship funding as an accomplishment that gives parents “a greater say in their child’s education.”

Cooper and Democratic legislators are strongly opposed, arguing that the scholarships redirect taxpayer funds from traditional public schools to private schools that lack strong academic accountability.

The GOP proposal includes about $160 million to address enrollment growth in K-12 public schools and community colleges. But Cooper pointed out Thursday that weakening state revenues during past fiscal year — a projected $413 million surplus ultimately dwindled to a $30 million shortfall — will harm public school funding if the scholarships keep growing.

“Private school vouchers will cause a budget crisis,” Cooper said. “I know these Republican legislators representing rural counties — I know they are smart enough to know that this is not good for their constituents.”

The spending proposal also includes $377 million more for Medicaid and a new program to further improve broadband in rural counties.

The session close left another bill shepherded by House leadership in limbo. Now that legislation — focused on enforcing compliance with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — has been folded into the new proposal.

The bill requires that North Carolina sheriffs comply with ICE requests — known as detainers — by temporarily holding inmates charged with serious crimes if they are believed to be in the country illegally. Federal immigration agents would then come pick up the accused. Sheriffs or other law enforcement officials are already asked to check an inmate’s legal status if they are charged with serious crimes, according to state law.

The provision contains most of its original content but removes an amendment that would allow anyone to file a grievance with the state Attorney’s General Office if they believe a jail administrator isn’t following the law.

——

Associated Press writer Gary D. Robertson contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - This undated image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, ...

Associated Press

Mexican drug cartel leader will be transferred from Texas to New York

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said that a powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who was arrested over the summer in the U.S. can be transferred from Texas to New York to face charges there. The order from U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone in El Paso came after the attorneys for […]

2 minutes ago

FILE - Voting booths are illuminated by a shaft of sunlight as people cast their ballots at a polli...

Associated Press

ACLU plans to spend $1.3M in educate Montana voters about state Supreme Court candidates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union plans to spend $1.3 million on campaign advertising to educate Montana voters about where state Supreme Court candidates stand on abortion and other civil rights issues with a measure constitutionally protecting protect abortion access also on the ballot. The expenditure comes after Republicans tried unsuccessfully in […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - Thousands attend the commissioning ceremony for the USS Manchester at the New Hampshire Stat...

Associated Press

Navy officer demoted after installing unauthorized satellite dish on warship to access internet

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy chief who wanted the internet so she and other enlisted officers could scroll social media, check sports scores and watch movies while deployed had an unauthorized Starlink satellite dish installed on a warship and lied to her commanding officer to keep it secret, according to investigators. Internet access […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

California man charged with killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats, ducks, parakeets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and other charges. Vicente Arroyo, 39, made his first court appearance Thursday after Monterey County Sheriff deputies arrested him earlier in the […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas Republican attorney general sues over voter registration efforts in Democrat strongholds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued two of the state’s largest counties to block efforts to register voters ahead of the November general election, drawing claims of voter suppression from state Democrats. Paxton announced Friday a lawsuit to block Travis County, which includes the state capital of Austin, from using […]

40 minutes ago

A capsized boat with a damaged hull is lifted out of the water by a Sea Tow Salvage Response Unit a...

Associated Press

1 of 2 missing victims of Labor Day boat crash found dead in Connecticut

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Authorities on Friday found the body of one of two men who remained missing four days after a boat carrying nine people crashed into a jetty along the Connecticut shoreline. State environmental conservation police officers located the body in the mouth of the Connecticut River between Old Saybrook and Old […]

40 minutes ago

North Carolina GOP leaders reach spending deal to clear private school voucher waitlist