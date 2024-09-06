Close
Utah woman killed her 3 children, herself in vehicle, officials say

Sep 6, 2024, 11:57 AM

Weber County Sheriff's Sgt. Sean Endsley briefs members of the media at a scene where four people were found dead in West Haven, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Isaac Hale/The Deseret News via AP)
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WEST HAVEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman and her three children who were found shot to death in a vehicle died in a murder-suicide, Weber County officials said Friday.

Maribel Ibarra, 32, shot her children — ages 4, 2, and 1 — in the cargo area of her vehicle in West Haven before shooting herself, Lt. Terance Lavely said. He did not release the names of the children.

Investigators reached their conclusion based on video evidence, physical evidence, witness statements and interviews with family members, he said. The gun was found in the vehicle.

The investigation continues to try and determine what led to the shooting, something Lavely said might not lead to an answer.

Members of Ibarra’s family provided a written statement to reporters that talked about the “deep sorrow” they have for the loss of people they called “the light of our lives.”

“As a family, we unfortunately knew nothing about her mental health. We always saw her as a loving mother, which makes this so shocking for us,” the statement said. “This pain is something we wish no one would ever have to go through.”

A neighbor, Darren King, told KSL-TV that Ibarra had recently moved back into the home to live with her father, whose wife died this summer.

“After he lost his wife of 50 years, and now to lose his daughter and his grandkids — his grandkids were his life,” King said.

___

This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

