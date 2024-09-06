Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man arrested after making threats, assaulting women in downtown Louisville, Kentucky

Sep 6, 2024, 12:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting women and making “homicidal and suicidal threats” in the downtown area Friday.

Police sent out a “Duty to Warn” notice on social media around 1 p.m. EST, telling people if they see him to call police. They issued a photo of the man in the lobby of a downtown hospital.

“We’re alleging this man has made both homicidal and suicidal threats after sexually assaulting several women downtown,” Louisville police wrote on social media.

The man, 38-year-old Daralle A. Oliver, was arrested across the river in Jeffersonville, Indiana, about 45 minutes after the warning was issued, police said.

Louisville police said he sexually assaulted at least four women, including during two incidents on Friday morning.

Police sent marked and unmarked units to search in an area of downtown known as the hospital corridor.

Police have not said what charges Oliver is facing.

National News

FILE - Thousands attend the commissioning ceremony for the USS Manchester at the New Hampshire Stat...

Associated Press

Navy officer demoted after installing unauthorized satellite dish on warship to access internet

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy chief who wanted the internet so she and other enlisted officers could scroll social media, check sports scores and watch movies while deployed had an unauthorized Starlink satellite dish installed on a warship and lied to her commanding officer to keep it secret, according to investigators. Internet access […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

California man charged with killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats, ducks, parakeets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and other charges. Vicente Arroyo, 39, made his first court appearance Thursday after Monterey County Sheriff deputies arrested him earlier in the […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas Republican attorney general sues over voter registration efforts in Democrat strongholds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued two of the state’s largest counties to block efforts to register voters ahead of the November general election, drawing claims of voter suppression from state Democrats. Paxton announced Friday a lawsuit to block Travis County, which includes the state capital of Austin, from using […]

18 minutes ago

A capsized boat with a damaged hull is lifted out of the water by a Sea Tow Salvage Response Unit a...

Associated Press

1 of 2 missing victims of Labor Day boat crash found dead in Connecticut

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Authorities on Friday found the body of one of two men who remained missing four days after a boat carrying nine people crashed into a jetty along the Connecticut shoreline. State environmental conservation police officers located the body in the mouth of the Connecticut River between Old Saybrook and Old […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Abortion rights supporters in South Dakota blast state’s video of abortion laws

A newly released, state-produced video intended to help doctors comply with South Dakota’s strict abortion law isn’t specific enough to ensure health care professionals don’t violate the regulations and open themselves up for prosecution, a group of abortion rights supporters said Friday. But supporters of the video, which was mandated by the Legislature and funded […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - A sign at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. is shown on Oct. 8, 2010. (AP Photo/P...

Associated Press

Judge gives US regulators until December to propose penalties for Google’s illegal search monopoly

A federal judge on Friday gave the U.S. Justice Department until the end of the year to outline how Google should be punished for illegally monopolizing the internet search market and then prepare to present its case for imposing the penalties next spring. The loose-ended timeline sketched out by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came […]

28 minutes ago

Man arrested after making threats, assaulting women in downtown Louisville, Kentucky