Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police say they arrested a woman after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to school in Memphis

Sep 6, 2024, 12:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police have arrested a woman after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to his school.

According to local news outlets, the 22-year-old woman faces several charges including carrying a weapon on school property and child neglect or endangerment.

An affidavit says Memphis police officers responded to an armed party call at Geeter K-8 School on Thursday. The school’s resource officer said the student was showing the Ruger 9mm handgun to other students in his class. A staff member later confiscated the gun after finding it in the student’s backpack.

Police also say the handgun was reported stolen after they checked the serial number. Court documents show the woman said she bought the gun from “an unknown person.”

The woman was booked into Shelby County jail and released without bond. She was expected in court Friday.

The incident comes on the same week a Georgia father was arrested and charged after his 14-year-old son was accused of carrying out a shooting at a high school that killed four people. Arrest warrants said Colin Gray caused the deaths of others “by providing a firearm to Colt Gray with knowledge that he was threat to himself and others.”

National News

Associated Press

Texas Republican attorney general sues over voter registration efforts in Democrat strongholds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued two of the state’s largest counties to block efforts to register voters ahead of the November general election, drawing claims of voter suppression from state Democrats. Paxton announced Friday a lawsuit to block Travis County, which includes the state capital of Austin, from using […]

4 minutes ago

A capsized boat with a damaged hull is lifted out of the water by a Sea Tow Salvage Response Unit a...

Associated Press

1 of 2 missing victims of Labor Day boat crash found dead in Connecticut

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Authorities on Friday found the body of one of two men who remained missing four days after a boat carrying nine people crashed into a jetty along the Connecticut shoreline. State environmental conservation police officers located the body in the mouth of the Connecticut River between Old Saybrook and Old […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Abortion rights supporters in South Dakota blast state’s video of abortion laws

A newly released, state-produced video intended to help doctors comply with South Dakota’s strict abortion law isn’t specific enough to ensure health care professionals don’t violate the regulations and open themselves up for prosecution, a group of abortion rights supporters said Friday. But supporters of the video, which was mandated by the Legislature and funded […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - A sign at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. is shown on Oct. 8, 2010. (AP Photo/P...

Associated Press

Judge gives US regulators until December to propose penalties for Google’s illegal search monopoly

A federal judge on Friday gave the U.S. Justice Department until the end of the year to outline how Google should be punished for illegally monopolizing the internet search market and then prepare to present its case for imposing the penalties next spring. The loose-ended timeline sketched out by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, Deobra Redden is seen ...

Associated Press

A man who attacked a Nevada judge in court pleads guilty but mentally ill

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man whose courtroom attack on a judge in Las Vegas was recorded on video has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to attempted murder and other charges. Deobra Delone Redden ended his trial Thursday after Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus testified that she feared for her life when […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nevada inmate who died was pepper sprayed and held face down, autopsy shows

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada prisoner died after he was pepper sprayed by guards, shut in a storage room, shackled and restrained with his face to the ground, according to an autopsy report obtained by The Associated Press. Patrick Odale’s death on Dec. 28, 2023, at Southern Desert Correctional Center has been ruled a […]

38 minutes ago

Police say they arrested a woman after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to school in Memphis