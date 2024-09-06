Dick Cheney will back Kamala Harris, his daughter says

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Former Vice President Dick Cheney, a lifelong Republican, will vote for Kamala Harris for president, his daughter Liz Cheney said Friday.

Liz Cheney, who herself endorsed Harris on Thursday, made the announcement when asked by Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic magazine during an onstage interview at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin.

“Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Liz Cheney said to audience cheers.

“Wow,” Leibovich replied.

Like his daughter, Dick Cheney has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, notably during Liz Cheney’s ill-fated re-election campaign in 2022.

In a campaign ad for Liz Cheney as she sought a fourth term as Wyoming’s lone congressperson, Dick Cheney called Trump a “coward” for trying to “steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

The ad did little good for his daughter in a deep-red state that once held the Cheney family dear but is now thoroughly in Trump’s corner. By a 2-to-1 margin, Liz Cheney lost her Republican primary to Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman.

Notably absent from Friday’s endorsement announcement was the former vice president, who has made few if any public appearances over the past year or more.