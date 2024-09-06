Close
NATIONAL NEWS

A man who attacked a Nevada judge in court pleads guilty but mentally ill

Sep 6, 2024, 1:24 PM

FILE - In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, Deobra Redden is seen ...

FILE - In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, Deobra Redden is seen launching over the desk of Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing in a felony battery case, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Clark County District Court via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Clark County District Court via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man whose courtroom attack on a judge in Las Vegas was recorded on video has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to attempted murder and other charges.

Deobra Delone Redden ended his trial Thursday after Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus testified that she feared for her life when Redden vaulted over her bench and desk and landed on her. The attack happened Jan. 3 as Holthus was about to deliver Redden’s sentence in a separate felony attempted battery case.

Holthus told jurors that she felt “defenseless” and that court officials and attorneys who came to her aid saved her life, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Law clerk Michael Lasso told the jury he saw Holthus’ head hit the floor and Redden grab her hair.

“I absolutely thought, ‘He’s going to kill her,’” Lasso testified. He said he wrestled Redden away, punched him to try to subdue him and saw Redden hitting a corrections officer who also intervened.

An armed courtroom marshal suffered a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder, according to court officials and witnesses. Holthus was not hospitalized and returned to work after treatment for her injuries. A prosecutor for more than 27 years, she was elected to the state court bench in 2018.

Redden’s defense attorney, Carl Arnold, told jurors who began hearing evidence on Tuesday that Redden had not taken prescribed medication to control his diagnosed schizophrenia. Redden’s plea can affect his mental health treatment behind bars.

Redden, 31, is already serving prison time for other felony battery convictions. Prosecutor John Giordani said Friday he could face up to 86 years for his pleas to eight felonies, which also included battery of a protected person age 60 or older resulting in substantial bodily harm, intimidating a public officer and battery by a prisoner.

Clark County District Court Judge Susan Johnson ruled that Redden was competent and capable of entering his plea, the Review-Journal reported. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 7.

Giordani said Redden told three correctional staff members after the attack that he tried to kill Holthus.

“While he clearly has past mental issues, he made a choice that day and failed to control his homicidal impulses,” the prosecutor said.

