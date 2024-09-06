Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A Maryland high school dispute ended with 1 student shooting another, police say

Sep 6, 2024, 12:12 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JOPPA, Md. (AP) — A dispute in a Maryland high school bathroom between two boys ended with one shooting the other on Friday in what authorities called an isolated incident.

The victim, 15, was in serious condition after being airlifted to a hospital, the Harford County Public Schools said in a news release, citing information it received from the county sheriff’s department.

A 16-year-old student whom police identified as the shooter at Joppatowne High School fled shortly afterward but was caught minutes later nearby, according to the news release. Officials said no information would be released immediately about the weapon, which had not been recovered.

The state’s attorney has said the suspect will be charged, the release said, citing Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler.

Shortly after the shooting, the sheriff’s office asked people to avoid the area, but emphasized that the confrontation was an “isolated incident, not an active shooter.” A parent-student reunification center was established at a nearby church. More than 100 personnel responded to the high school about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Baltimore, Gahler said.

The fight happened two days after a shooter whom authorities identified as a 14-year-old student killed four people at a high school outside Atlanta. Wednesday’s attack renewed debate about safe storage laws for guns and had parents wondering how to talk to their children about school shootings and trauma.

National News

FILE - Voting booths are illuminated by a shaft of sunlight as people cast their ballots at a polli...

Associated Press

ACLU plans to spend $1.3M in educate Montana voters about state Supreme Court candidates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union plans to spend $1.3 million on campaign advertising to educate Montana voters about where state Supreme Court candidates stand on abortion and other civil rights issues with a measure constitutionally protecting protect abortion access also on the ballot. The expenditure comes after Republicans tried unsuccessfully in […]

4 minutes ago

FILE - Thousands attend the commissioning ceremony for the USS Manchester at the New Hampshire Stat...

Associated Press

Navy officer demoted after installing unauthorized satellite dish on warship to access internet

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy chief who wanted the internet so she and other enlisted officers could scroll social media, check sports scores and watch movies while deployed had an unauthorized Starlink satellite dish installed on a warship and lied to her commanding officer to keep it secret, according to investigators. Internet access […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

California man charged with killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats, ducks, parakeets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and other charges. Vicente Arroyo, 39, made his first court appearance Thursday after Monterey County Sheriff deputies arrested him earlier in the […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas Republican attorney general sues over voter registration efforts in Democrat strongholds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued two of the state’s largest counties to block efforts to register voters ahead of the November general election, drawing claims of voter suppression from state Democrats. Paxton announced Friday a lawsuit to block Travis County, which includes the state capital of Austin, from using […]

33 minutes ago

A capsized boat with a damaged hull is lifted out of the water by a Sea Tow Salvage Response Unit a...

Associated Press

1 of 2 missing victims of Labor Day boat crash found dead in Connecticut

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Authorities on Friday found the body of one of two men who remained missing four days after a boat carrying nine people crashed into a jetty along the Connecticut shoreline. State environmental conservation police officers located the body in the mouth of the Connecticut River between Old Saybrook and Old […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Abortion rights supporters in South Dakota blast state’s video of abortion laws

A newly released, state-produced video intended to help doctors comply with South Dakota’s strict abortion law isn’t specific enough to ensure health care professionals don’t violate the regulations and open themselves up for prosecution, a group of abortion rights supporters said Friday. But supporters of the video, which was mandated by the Legislature and funded […]

37 minutes ago

A Maryland high school dispute ended with 1 student shooting another, police say