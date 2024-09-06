Close
NATIONAL NEWS

1 of 2 missing victims of Labor Day boat crash found dead in Connecticut

Sep 6, 2024, 1:46 PM

A capsized boat with a damaged hull is lifted out of the water by a Sea Tow Salvage Response Unit and Eric's Towing at Saybrook Point in Old Saybrook, Conn. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Arnold Gold/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Authorities on Friday found the body of one of two men who remained missing four days after a boat carrying nine people crashed into a jetty along the Connecticut shoreline.

State environmental conservation police officers located the body in the mouth of the Connecticut River between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme shortly after noon, about a quarter-mile (four-tenths of a kilometer) from the site of the accident, Police Capt. Keith Williams said.

The man’s name was being withheld pending notification to his family, Williams said.

The crash killed another man, Christopher Hallahan, 34, of Westbrook. Connecticut, and injured six other people who were taken to a hospital. Authorities continued searching Friday afternoon for the second missing man and planned to return Saturday if they don’t find him.

Authorities responded to the accident shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday and found the 31-foot (9-meter) motorboat half submerged and significantly damaged near an Old Saybrook marina where the river flows into Long Island Sound. Police said the boat struck a jetty at the mouth of the river. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The passengers were returning from a day trip to Block Island, Rhode Island, and it appeared none of them were wearing a life jacket, police said.

The days-long search has involved divers, drones, aircraft, sonar and remote-operated underwater vehicles with cameras, Williams said.

The accident happened near where another boat crashed on Labor Day 2023, sending four people to a hospital. Environmental conservation police pushed back at the suggestion that the spot is particularly hazardous.

