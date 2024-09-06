Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Texas Republican attorney general sues over voter registration efforts in Democrat strongholds

Sep 6, 2024, 1:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued two of the state’s largest counties to block efforts to register voters ahead of the November general election, drawing claims of voter suppression from state Democrats.

Paxton announced Friday a lawsuit to block Travis County, which includes the state capital of Austin, from using taxpayer money to hire a third-party vendor to identify and contact eligible but unregistered voters to try to get them registered before the Oct. 7 deadline.

That followed a lawsuit earlier in the week against Bexar County, which includes San Antonio; that county hired the same company for a similar registration effort. Paxton has also threatened legal action against Houston’s Harris County if it engages in a similar voter registration effort.

Paxton’s lawsuits are the latest round in an ongoing fight between Texas Republicans, who have long dominated state government and insist they are taking measures to bolster election integrity, and Democrats, who have strongholds in Texas’s largest urban areas and complain the GOP-led efforts amount to voter suppression, particularly of Latinos.

In the lawsuits, Paxton claimed the contracts went to a partisan vendor and argued they go beyond the local government’s legal authority. Paxton said Texas law does not explicitly allow counties to mail out unsolicited registration forms.

“The program will create confusion, potentially facilitate fraud, and undermine public trust in the election process,” Paxton said Friday.

Paxton had warned Bexar County officials he would sue if they moved forward with the project. But the county commission still voted Tuesday night to approve its nearly $400,000 contract with Civic Government Solutions, the same organization hired by Travis County. Paxton filed the lawsuit against Bexar County the next day.

Tracy Davis, vice president of marketing at Civic Government Solutions, said the organization is nonpartisan.

“Our focus is solely on identifying and assisting unregistered individuals. We do not use demographic, political, or any other criteria,” Davis said. “As someone deeply committed to civic engagement, I find it concerning that an initiative to empower Texans and strengthen democratic participation is facing such aggressive opposition.”

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, an Austin Democrat, accused Paxton of attempting to suppress Latino votes ahead of the November general election.

“I applaud the Bexar County Commissioners for not yielding to his threats and moving forward as planned,” Doggett said. “Paxton is so fearful that more Latinos, who constitute the biggest share of Texas’s population, will vote as never before.”

Last month, the League of United Latin American Citizens, a Latino voting rights group, called for a federal investigation after its volunteers said Texas authorities raided their homes and seized phones and computers as part of an investigation by Paxton’s office into allegations of voter fraud.

No charges have been filed against those who had their homes searched this month around San Antonio. The targets of the raids, including an 87-year-old campaign volunteer, and their supporters say they did nothing wrong and called the searches an attempt to suppress Latino voters.

Paxton has said little beyond confirming that agents executed search warrants.

National News

A capsized boat with a damaged hull is lifted out of the water by a Sea Tow Salvage Response Unit a...

Associated Press

1 of 2 missing victims of Labor Day boat crash found dead in Connecticut

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Authorities on Friday found the body of one of two men who remained missing four days after a boat carrying nine people crashed into a jetty along the Connecticut shoreline. State environmental conservation police officers located the body in the mouth of the Connecticut River between Old Saybrook and Old […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

Abortion rights supporters in South Dakota blast state’s video of abortion laws

A newly released, state-produced video intended to help doctors comply with South Dakota’s strict abortion law isn’t specific enough to ensure health care professionals don’t violate the regulations and open themselves up for prosecution, a group of abortion rights supporters said Friday. But supporters of the video, which was mandated by the Legislature and funded […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - A sign at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. is shown on Oct. 8, 2010. (AP Photo/P...

Associated Press

Judge gives US regulators until December to propose penalties for Google’s illegal search monopoly

A federal judge on Friday gave the U.S. Justice Department until the end of the year to outline how Google should be punished for illegally monopolizing the internet search market and then prepare to present its case for imposing the penalties next spring. The loose-ended timeline sketched out by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, Deobra Redden is seen ...

Associated Press

A man who attacked a Nevada judge in court pleads guilty but mentally ill

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man whose courtroom attack on a judge in Las Vegas was recorded on video has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to attempted murder and other charges. Deobra Delone Redden ended his trial Thursday after Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus testified that she feared for her life when […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nevada inmate who died was pepper sprayed and held face down, autopsy shows

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada prisoner died after he was pepper sprayed by guards, shut in a storage room, shackled and restrained with his face to the ground, according to an autopsy report obtained by The Associated Press. Patrick Odale’s death on Dec. 28, 2023, at Southern Desert Correctional Center has been ruled a […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewh...

Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Alito reports German princess gave him $900 concert tickets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Samuel Alito reported Friday that he accepted $900 worth of concert tickets from a German princess, but disclosed no trips paid for by other people, according to a new financial disclosure form. The required annual filing, for which Alito has often sought an extension, doesn’t include details of the event tickets […]

45 minutes ago

Texas Republican attorney general sues over voter registration efforts in Democrat strongholds